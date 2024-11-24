Ranbir Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt asking who Kishore Kumar was when they first met; announces film festival dedicated to grandfather Raj Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for three years now. The two are also proud parents of a cute daughter, Raha. Going strong in his personal life, the Ramayana actor recently revealed his wife asked him who Kishore Kumar was when he first met her as he announced a film festival dedicated to his grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Today, on November 24, Ranbir Kapoor attended the 50th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa. During the conversation, he announced a special film festival dedicated to his grandfather, and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and emphasized the importance of knowing such iconic movie personalities.

He further added that the special initiative will help people to know more about his grandfather's work and understand where he was coming from. He explained his point by recalling that his wife Alia Bhatt didn't know who the legendary musician Kishore Kumar was when they first met. "It's just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and then a newer artiste comes," he said.

The Love & War actor, further talking about the film festival dedicated to his grandfather, revealed that it will take place from December 13 to December 15, 2024. He shared that 10 Raj Kapoor’s classic films will be showcased all over the country, as he admitted that a lot of people might have not seen the classic work of the legendary actor.

The 42-year-old actor held his strong belief in remembering one’s roots. He stated not just Raj Kapoor, but there are many filmmakers and artists that should be celebrated constantly.

Kapoor went on to admit that the special film festival has been organized in association with NFDC, NFAI, Film Heritage Foundation of India, and his uncle, Kunal Kapoor - all of whom have worked together in restoring Raj Kapoor's films.

On the work front, Ranbir has an exciting line-up of projects that include Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War that will unite him with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Dhoom 4.

The first and second parts of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively, whereas Love & War will be released on March 20, 2026.

