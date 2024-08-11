Love Birds Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia paint the town red as they got out together hand in hand; WATCH

Vijay Varma’s stint in the 2016 legal thriller film Pink brought him to the center stage. From there, his career trajectory changed for good. The actor started being part of several big projects and has become a household name. While the Darlings actor is enjoying the warm love of the millions of fans who are impressed by his work, he is also enjoying a lovely phase with his ladylove, actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

While the actors haven’t officially posted anything about their relationship, their affectionate public appearances together have confirmed rumors of them dating. A while ago, on August 11, the alleged celebrity couple was again spotted in Mumbai. What made the internet go gaga was the way they came out of the venue, hand-in-hand.

In the clip, Vijay Varma can be seen donning beige pants with a matching shirt and a jacket over it. His brown shoes complimented his cool look. As for the Humshakals actress, she looked effortlessly stylish in her comfy OOTN. For their night out, Tamannaah Bhatia wore comfortable black pants paired with a white top and a long denim jacket. With white sneakers, gold jewelry, and her blow-dried hair left open, she exited the place with her B-town boyfriend.

Whenever the couple is spotted together, at events or otherwise, the internet goes all out. Watching netizen’s reaction, the Gully Boy actor was in shock. Hence, during an interview with Mashable India, Vijay spoke about people’s interest in his relationship with Tamannaah.

He told the publication, “I was shocked to learn that people were taking an interest in his dating life... Initially, I felt that it was bigger news than my film being released.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jaane Jaan actor will be next seen in his upcoming Hindi film, Ul Jalool Ishq, with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is also working on the Tamil film, currently titled Suriya43.

As for Tamannaah Bhatia, she is gearing up for the release of Nikkhil Advani’s action drama film Vedaa. The film also stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee and is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024.

