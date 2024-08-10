Tamannaah Bhatia’s beige floral-embroidered saree worth Rs 89,500 is ideal for weddings where minimal glam is the dress code

Tamannaah Bhatia appeared at the song launch event for her forthcoming film Vedaa, where she co-stars with John Abraham. On this occasion, the actress wore an amazing beige saree, showcasing her impeccable taste for minimalist yet elegant fashion. Let us examine the specifics of her immaculate ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently showcased her beauty in a stunning Torani outfit, wearing a beige saree. This exquisite saree is crafted from a blend of silk and cotton, along with silk organza and hand-woven chanderi fabric, giving it a luxurious texture and graceful drape. Adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery throughout, it adds a refined elegance to the ensemble. The scalloped borders along the edges elevate its formal and festive charm, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.

Tamannaah paired the saree with a matching beige blouse. The plunging neckline of the blouse added an extra edge to the saree. In addition, it has floral embroidery similar to that of the saree, with tiny tassel details along the edges making the complete attire look beautiful. The saree worn by her is worth Rs 89,500.

This saree is an ideal choice for weddings, whether it's for sangeet, mehendi, or receptions. Additionally, if you're attending upscale dinners or cocktail parties, this saree will elevate your style even further.

With her double pearl string necklace, the actress managed to introduce elegance in her fashion. The beautiful saree was not only enhanced but also made attractive by this jewelery without overpowering it.

She opted for a brown-toned lipstick, which added a touch of warmth and complemented her saree’s neutral palette. Her cheeks were subtly blushed giving a natural glow. The actress’ smokey and kohl rimmed eyes added depth and drama. Her feathered brows perfectly framed her face. A tiny bindi tied her whole look together and her hair was styled in soft sided parted curls.

In conclusion, the actress's selection of saree, along with her accessories and makeup, serves as a wonderful inspiration for anyone looking to embrace a minimalist style while paying attention to detail. The features of the saree make it ideal for events where elegance is essential.

