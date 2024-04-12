Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer OUT: Ektaa Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee's film introduces dark digital delicious dogma

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010 and almost after 14 years, Ektaa R Kapoor announced the sequel titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film has been garnering buzz ever since it was announced. After a solid teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the sequel today, April 12 and the message that comes from the trailer is quite relevant for today's world.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer is out

A while ago, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 released the trailer of Dibakar Banerjee's directorial. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film's trailer introduces us to the dark digital delicious dogma that can be felt relevant in today's world.

Affectionately drenched in the core theme of the internet world, the trailer is flooded with social media icons across the screen, giving a glimpse into today's current digital world. Unpretentious in its approach, it is fiery in its description. The film consists of the raw and real world and is ready to unfold an extended look that brings a brave generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming on an insatiable addiction called social media.

Take a look:

More about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aims to bring a story of love to the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will be doing a cameo in the film while Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film.

According to India Today, earlier, an independent source from the industry revealed that Mouni Roy will feature in a key role. They said, "Mouni Roy will be seen in the most awaited sequel of Ektaa R Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, will be released on April 19, 2024.

