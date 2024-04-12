Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer OUT: Ektaa Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee's film introduces dark digital delicious dogma

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 released the trailer of the film today, April 12. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the upcoming film will release in theatres soon.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  06:00 PM IST |  2.7K
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer OUT: Ekta Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee's film introduces dark digital delicious dogma
Image Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Instagram

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010 and almost after 14 years, Ektaa R Kapoor announced the sequel titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film has been garnering buzz ever since it was announced. After a solid teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the sequel today, April 12 and the message that comes from the trailer is quite relevant for today's world. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer is out 

A while ago, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 released the trailer of Dibakar Banerjee's directorial. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film's trailer introduces us to the dark digital delicious dogma that can be felt relevant in today's world.

Related Stories

Crew: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor review Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's comedy
entertainment
Crew: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor review Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's comedy
Kareena Kapoor plans to collaborate with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor again after Crew?
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor plans to collaborate with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor again after Crew?

Affectionately drenched in the core theme of the internet world, the trailer is flooded with social media icons across the screen, giving a glimpse into today's current digital world. Unpretentious in its approach, it is fiery in its description. The film consists of the raw and real world and is ready to unfold an extended look that brings a brave generation that is always connected, sharing, and streaming on an insatiable addiction called social media. 

Take a look: 


More about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aims to bring a story of love to the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will be doing a cameo in the film while Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film.

According to India Today, earlier, an independent source from the industry revealed that Mouni Roy will feature in a key role. They said, "Mouni Roy will be seen in the most awaited sequel of Ektaa R Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, will be released on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the

...

Credits: Balaji Motion Pictures Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles