EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra says she came to Bollywood 'unprepared,' took wrong advice leading to bad choices

Parineeti Chopra is currently riding on the success of her musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh. In the Imtiaz Ali-directed film, she not only showcased her impressive acting skills but also let the world know that she can sing.

Parineeti Chopra opens up about taking the wrong advice

Parineeti Chopra’s 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl made her win several accolades, catapulting her to the top of the roaster from her debut project. In her career spanning over a decade, she saw success and failure in equal measures. When asked if she had clarity that she made some bad choices, Parineeti exclaimed, “Why not!”.

The actress further told Pinkvilla that, according to her, it's actually a double-edged thing. The Mission Raniganj actress stated, "My choices were wrong because I heard the wrong advice. A lot of people gave me a lot of wrong advice. I feel that I came into this industry completely unprepared. I didn't know what was required to be a heroine in the industry. I just used to do my work and go home. Then I started listening to all this advice. People said, 'See that actress had one this, you should also do it.' So, I got lost in a lot of advice."

Chopra further added that today, she has realized that the advice that people in the industry gave her was not customized for her. “That was template advice,” she quipped. However, the Hasee Toh Phasee star acknowledged that it’s the wrong way to do it.

Elaborating on this, Chopra said, “You can’t copy other people and expect the same result for yourself. So, because of that, I changed a lot of commerce and left my core, which was performance. And now, directors like Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz Ali, who have given me Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Chamkila, have reminded me what the audience is looking for from me and to never make those wrong decisions again. So, that has been a big learning.”

Further on, she also told us that, unfortunately, all that happened was in the public eye, in front of the whole world, for which she was judged. Having said that, she made a special appeal to filmmakers and producers.

“My appeal would be I hope directors and producers look beyond that. Look beyond market value and PR games, and look beyond the superficial things and give us the opportunity that we deserve,” Parineeti Chopra concluded.

Parineeti Chopra talks about being critical of her work

In the same interview, the actress further stated that after she watched some of her work, she realized what worked and what didn’t in them.

Talking about the eureka moment, she said, “Actually, it happened when I watched a few of my films in a row, and I was not enjoying them. I am very objective as a person. I am able to say that this film is really good of mine or I am able to say this is a very bad film of mine. I have performed well in this film, I have performed badly in its film. I am able to say it. When that happened two or three times, I said, 'Why am I doing it then?'"

She was last seen in portraying the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

