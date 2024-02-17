PICS: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala drop BTS as The Night Manager completes one year, Ananya Panday reacts

On this day a year ago, in an incredible show of talent, filmmaker Sandeep Modi came up with the crime thriller OTT series The Night Manager. To celebrate this milestone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses from the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrate one year of The Night Manager

The seven-episode TV show The Night Manager received positive reviews from fans and critics alike for its screenplay and powerful performances by the star cast Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

As the show turned one, Aditya, who played multiple roles in the film, shared various unseen images, giving us a peek into his character. Sharing pictures with the makers and the lead actors, Kapur penned. “One year since the release of The Night Manager (red heart emoji).” Soon after, his rumored girlfriend, actress Ananya Panday, liked his post.



Kaveri Dixit of the show, Sobhita Dhulipala, also dropped a photo album, a compilation of all the good memories associated with it. Raising a toast to her wonderful co-actors and their hard work to make it a success, she penned, “1 year of part 1. Good times were had. Yeah. A lifetime of mosquito coils, morning Sun, firefly swamps, and sugary drinks packed into one schedule for me. (The leading men were on the strictest diet known to man) We did good.” (sic)



Veteran star Anil Kapoor, who can be seen donning the shoes of Shailendra Rungta (Shelly) in the show, wrote a lengthy note to the admirers of The Night Manager. With images constituting an image of him kissing a blood-soaked Aditya, he wrote, “Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of “The Night Manager,” As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, “The Night Manager,” my heart brims with gratitude and emotion. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply within me. The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled “The Night Manager” beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling.”

Further on in his note, he expressed, “To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we’ve crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here’s to “The Night Manager”! Thank you for the love!”



About The Night Manager

Based on the espionage novel by British writer John le Carré by the same name, The Night Manager is written by David Farr with actress Preity Zinta as one of the executive producers. While Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, and Aditya lead the show, it also features actors like Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee, Rukhsar Rehman, and many others.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

It’s a lesser-known fact that Adi worked as a VJ before making his acting debut with London Dreams in 2009. But it was with his portrayal of Rahul Jaykar in the romantic film Aashiqui 2 in 2013 that he got the attention he deserved. Since then, he has been part of many commercially successful films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ok Jaanu, and Kalank. He will be next seen in Metro In Dino.

