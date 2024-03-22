Madgaon Express Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu starrer

The much-anticipated comedy film Madgaon Express, marking the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu, has finally hit theaters today. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, the movie promises a laughter-packed journey as the friends embark on hilarious misadventures during their trip to Goa. The trailer ignited immense excitement among audiences, and now that the film is out, viewers wasted no time sharing their thoughts and reactions on Twitter.

Netizens praise Kunal Kemmu's directorial film Madgaon Express

On March 22, as Madgaon Express hit the screens, social media buzzed with reviews on X (Twitter). Netizens have heaped praise on the film's humor, the performances by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, as well as Kunal Kemmu's directorial skills. Audiences particularly lauded the movie's entertainment quotient. To help you decide whether to catch this flick, here are 10 tweets you might want to consider:

One person wrote, "#MadgaonExpress is Actually a good movie. All the cast are brilliant. The villains actually played off well. The film was engaging. Verdict- 4/5."

Another user shared, “#MadgaonExpress Review: ReBirth of Comedy in Bollywood. Its Dil Chahta Hai + Hangover mixed with killer comedy. @pratikg80 & @divyenndu comic timing is Outstanding but Songs were Forceful. Jaw & Stomach Pain Comedy 8.5/10.”

A netizen stated, "#just watched #MadgaonExpress after very long time someone tried an honest comedy movie, although its a decent movie but its a first movie of #kunalkemmu as a director and it's definitely enjoyable. Watch it with group. #pratikgandhi was surprisingly good with #divyenndu."

One individual praised, “It is a superb family comedy entertainer. You laugh throughout the movie. The film has twists and turns and full-on masala. Very good punches and storyline. We certainly like to see the full character of Kunal in the sequel. Rating: 4/5 #MadgaonExpress.”

A tweet read, "#MadgaonExpress it deserves all your attention it's a good watch. Grab your tickets and enjoy this buddy comedy near your theaters. Cast performances and direction (thumbs up emoji) bollywood is delivering good content nowadays."

About Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu starrer Madgaon Express

Alongside Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the film stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is currently running in cinemas.

