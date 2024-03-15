Madhubala biopic: Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen to helm film on legendary actress

There has been immense speculation around the biopic on legendary actress Madhubala. For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that the film will be helmed by Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen. The wait is finally over as an official announcement was made. The makers promise the eagerly awaited project as a heartfelt tribute to Madhubala's extraordinary life and her indelible influence on the realm of Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings director to helm Madhubala biopic

On March 15, a while back, the producers of the biographical film based on legendary actress Madhubala, Sony Pictures International Productions, India made the official announcement on their Instagram handle. Dropping the announcement poster, it has been revealed that helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay) with whom the studio has already started working on India’s biggest superhero trilogy, Shaktimaan. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Mr. Arvind Kumar Malviya ( Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film.

“Exciting News! We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon,” read the caption alongside the post.

The legendary actress who was affectionately dubbed the 'Venus of Indian Cinema,' Madhubala endeared herself to millions through her timeless elegance, exceptional artistry, and captivating screen charisma. The team is dedicated to capturing Madhubala's essence authentically, approaching the task with profound sincerity and respect for her legacy.

Nevertheless, the leading lady to embody the elegance, charm, and exceptional talent of Madhubala's legendary aura is yet not finalized.

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the development in October last year shared with us, “The biopic is currently in the writing stage. There are so many facets in the life of Madhubala and the makers are clear to have a script that justifies her legacy in place before taking the film on floors. Jasmeet has a knack of writing strong characters for women and Madhubala falls right in her alley of filmmaking.”

