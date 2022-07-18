EXCLUSIVE: Madhubala biopic set to take off; Her youngest sister teams up with Shaktimaan producers

Finally, all the speculations can be laid to rest. Headlined by top talents, an official biopic – based on the life of yesteryear legend, Madhubala – is set to take off soon. We’ve exclusively learnt that the said biographical Hindi feature film has the backing of the late superstar’s family, led by her youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan.

Sources close to the development reveal that the said biopic is all set to be produced by a top studio/production house, in association with Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (established by Bhushan and her partners – Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya) which, in turn, has teamed up with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (that are producing Shaktimaan trilogy along with Sony Pictures International Productions), to develop the project.

“Going by a highly enthusiastic response, there’s no room for doubt that the Madhubala biopic is an extremely hot property amongst studios and talents. In fact, many top actors including a couple of reigning female stars, as well as top filmmakers are keenly interested in collaborating on the project. But makers are in no hurry vis-à-vis collaborations. So, no studio/production house or talents have been roped in yet for the said film,” says the source, adding that the said biopic shall go on floors next year.

Of late, there have been a lot of chatter around the Madhubala biopic, including the fact that it will steer clear of certain happenings/parts of her life. But sources clear the air that it’s “too early to talk about the content and which parts (of her life) will finally make it to the screenplay.” “Let the director, writer and studio get locked. Only then the script/content shall be decided upon mutually,” adds the source.

“It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God’s blessings, and dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully,” says Bhushan.

At the same time, Bhushan insists that only Madhubala’s family, and no one else in any capacity, has legal rights to green light/attempt a biopic on the yesteryear star’s life. “It’s my humble request to everyone – within the film industry as well as outside of it – to kindly not attempt a biopic or any other project based on my sister’s life without my permission,” she says.

Coming back to the Madhubala biopic, Arvind Malviya adds he is “thrilled that we are geared up to attempt a biopic of such an iconic and legendary personality.” He says: “All of us, as a team, have been working with utmost honesty on this project for the last five years. Now, our aim is to put together a film that’s remembered for decades to come.”

Singh, on his part, believes that it’s high time such an “inspirational, beautiful yet tragic story of a legendary icon is told.” He says: “Madhubalaji’s life was so heart-wrenching. A breath-taking reel beauty, born on Valentine’s Day, who was loved by millions across the globe died pining for true love in real life. As a team, we have been working tirelessly for almost five years to bring the said biopic to life. I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but it’s thrilling to know that the project is set to fly now.”

Adds Madhurya Vinay: “Having grown up watching Madhubala’s movies and listening to her classic songs, it’s nothing else but a dream come true for us to bring the life story of a legend like Madhubalaji on screen. I hope that we are able to do justice to the eternally beautiful and inspiring personality that she was.” Says Vinay Malviya: “It’s a collective dream of all of us to have the biopic made. And we are going to do everything possible to turn this project into a big success.”

