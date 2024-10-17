Maharaj actor Jaideep Ahlawat recalls why he decided not to travel by bus in Mumbai during his initial days; 'Beshak ek roti kam khalunga...'

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was last seen in Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj, this year, has been a part of Hindi cinema for over a decade. He got his big break in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. The actor studied at the Film & Television Institute of India and entered Bollywood in the late 2000s. Maharaj star Jaideep recently recalled why he decided not to travel by bus in Mumbai during his initial days. The Paatal Lok actor wished to reduce one chapatti from his meal instead.

During his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Jaideep Ahlawat was quizzed to describe his memories from his early days in Mumbai. While Jaideep noted that he never disliked that phase of his life, the actor recalled that travelling in the city wasn't easy.

The Maharaj actor shared his experience of travelling in the city for work while remembering that once he boarded a bus to save money. Jaideep, who would travel from Malad to Infiniti Mall, would get drenched in sweat.

Jaideep called it a "regular exercise" and added that he usually sweats a lot. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor highlighted how Mumbai is all about experiencing rainy weather and heatwaves.

"Us din bus mein betha maine aur decide karliya dobara toh nahin beth paunga bus mein. Khaana chahein...beshak ek roti kam khalunga par ye nahin ho paayega (I sat in the bus and decided that I won't travel from this mode of transport again. [I would think] I will reduce one chapatti from my meal but I can't do this)," the Paatal Lok actor said.

The Raazi actor further shared that he would sit in the mall for half an hour while being all sweaty and then continue his journey. Jaideep, however, never felt upset about his experiences and would be positive about his journey,

Jaideep Ahlawat graduated in acting at FTII in 2008 where actors Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma were his batchmates. Jaideep first appeared in Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha in 2010, followed by Ajay Devgn-starrer Aakrosh the same year.

Jaideep is best known for his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Anushka Sharma-produced web series Paatal Lok in 2020. His other movies include Raazi, Jaane Jaan, and An Action Hero, to name a few.

