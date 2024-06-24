Maharaj: Jaideep Ahlawat went from 109.7 Kg to 83 Kg in five months; then and now pics of physical transformation leave netizens impressed

Jaideep Ahlawat is the internet’s new favorite artist out there after his over-the-top performance in the recently released movie Maharaj. The actor played the character of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj in the film who is one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya section. Many don’t know that Jaideep underwent a massive transformation for this role and it is now being paid off by the appreciation.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s physical transformation for Maharaj

The Jaane Jaan actor took to his Instagram and shared before and after pics of his transformation and revealed that he lost almost 26 kgs for Maharaj. While in one of the pictures, Jaideep Ahlawat looks healthy, the other one seems totally opposite and appears ripped. He captioned the carousel, “From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 months. That’s the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj.”

He also thanked his trainer for his belief in the actor. Have a look at Ahlawat’s unbelievable transformation here:

How did netizens react to Jaideep Ahlawat’s physical transformation?

Several users took to the post's comment section and praised his dedication to the craft. One user wrote, “Uffff.. he bhagwan... (fire emojis) Bhaiya, aap kuch bhi kar sakte ho, pakki baat hai.” “You are an inspiration,” another added. The third one commented, “Maharaj is truly a masterpiece..and you nailed it.”

Maharaj’s director Siddharth P. Malhotra also took to the comment section and expressed, “Bhai the dedication and devotion you have put and given to this role and character can’t be put in words! Always indebted to you (heart emojis).” Actors Richa Chadha and Siddharth also praised Jaideep’s transformation.

More about Maharaj

Produced by Aditya Chopra, this Netflix film revolves around the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case where Junaid Khan plays the character of Karsidas Mulji who was a journalist and social reformer fighting for women's rights in pre-independent India. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in key roles.

Pinkvilla rated the movie 3.5/5. “Maharaj is a compelling drama that stays with you long after watching the film. Jaideep Ahlawat gave a memorable performance, and Junaid Khan entered the film industry with a strong character,” our review read.

