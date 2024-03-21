The prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 unfolded on March 18 at Taj Lands End, Bandra. It was a star-studded affair as innumerable A-listers from the world of entertainment marked their presence and were honoured with remarkable awards. Maniesh Paul and Neha Dhupia hosted the gala event and entertained everyone throughout the night.

Rani Mukerji hails Maniesh Paul:

At Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, Maniesh Paul was honoured with the Most Stylish Versatile Personality Award. Giving a glimpse of the celebration, Maniesh shared a clip on his social media handle. In the caption of this video, he said, "What a night!what a show!!and I got an award!the most versatile personality!thank you @pinkvilla for a wonderful night!"

In this video, we see him meeting many celebs like Neha Dhupia, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Atlee, dancing with Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, receiving the award and doing a lot of other things.

Watch Maniesh Paul's video here-

One of the moments that caught our attention here is how Rani Mukerji was all praises for Maniesh. When Rani graced the stage to accept the accolade she didn't miss the opportunity to shower her praise on Maniesh, acknowledging him not only as a gifted performer but also as a star personality with an undeniable presence.

Advertisement

Maniesh too reciprocated the sentiment with equal warmth, dedicating the iconic song "Tum hi dekho na..." to the esteemed actress. Rani then affectionately declared, "I love you Maniesh. You are truly a star personality of this Indian film industry. We all love you."

Known for his charismatic persona and infectious energy, Maniesh Paul has endeared himself to fans and colleagues alike with his affable nature and remarkable talent.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards night:

Several top-notch Television celebrities marked their presence at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards night and accepted the awards. While Dilip Joshi won the Best Actor Male Award, Rupali Ganguly bagged Best Actor Female Award in Television.

Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Mohsin Khan also attended the awards night and emerged winners in various categories.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more