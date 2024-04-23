Multi-talented star Maniesh Paul is an integral part of the entertainment industry and has gained immense recognition for his talent. With a massive fan following of 3.3 million people on his Instagram handle, Maniesh maintains an active presence on the digital platform. He offers fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life.

Recently, the host-turned-actor bought a swanky car and proudly flaunted his new purchase on social media by sharing a few pictures of it. Maniesh already owns an expensive and lavish car, Mercedes GLS 400, worth Rs 1.29 crore. And now his collection expands as he brings home a new car!

Maniesh Paul purchases Mini Cooper:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh Paul shared a few snaps of his lavish purchase. In this post, Maniesh and his wife, Sanyukta Paul, are seen posing beside their swanky green Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakhs. Sharing this post, the actor wrote, "And our new baby is home!"

Take a look at Maniesh Paul's post here-

About Maniesh Paul's professional life:

Maniesh Paul is a popular face in the showbiz industry. From Television to films to OTT, he has explored all platforms and has only received praise for his work. Maniesh became a household name after hosting many reality shows like Dance India Dance Lil Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol, Nach Baliye, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 and others.

He starred in several films like Mickey Virus, Ranbanka, Baa Baaa Black Sheep, and more. The actor shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film became a huge hit and Maniesh gained applause for his performance. Maniesh recently did a web show titled, Rafuchakkar.

Speaking about his personal life, Maniesh Paul got married to his childhood love Sanyukta Paul in 2007. The couple are parents to two children, a daughter born in 2011 and a son, born in 2016.

