Maniesh Paul pays respect at Golden Temple with his wife; ‘We always come to ask for something’

Maniesh Paul shared pictures from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he is paying respect along with his wife. Maniesh opened up about what he always wishes for whenever he is here at the holy place. The actor took to his Instagram to spread positive and vibrant energy through his post.

Maniesh Paul pays his respect at Golden Temple

Earlier today, Maniesh Paul shared a post where he paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple with his wife, Sanyukta Paul, and family. He shared one of his personal thoughts about the holy place, revealing why he was there. He writes, “We always come to ask for something…but today we are here just to thank Him for everything he has blessed us with!!as I keep saying jo bhi hai bas BABBEY DI MEHR AA (Whatever it is, it is because of him).”

Spreading positivity all across social media, Maniesh soaks himself in the divine ride of the pious Golden Temple. He confessed that he was here to thank the divine power that had provided him with everything. With this note, one easily gets to know that he has a firm belief in the Golden Temple. He shared his gratitude for his life in his post, dedicating his success to him.

The Mickey Virus actor also shared a string of pictures from his holy visit along with the same caption. In the pictures, he was standing in the Amritsar Sarova, which is also known as the Pool of Nectar, whose construction was initiated by the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ram Das Ji which marks it as a significant holy place for Sikhs. Complementing the vibe of the place, he wore an orange turban on a white kurta.

More about Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul is prominently known for his punchlines, which serve as a double dose of laughter for the audience. He is one of the best hosts of Indian reality shows and awards because of his captivating attention-grabbing skills. He started his hosting career with Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, Comedy Circus, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, and continued to host popular shows including Indian Idol 10 and Nach Baliye 9.

The actor also tried his luck in the Bollywood industry, where he signed some significant movies, including Tees Maar Khan. Recently, Paul shared the screen with Varun Dhawan for JugJugg Jeeyo. In the film, Maniesh played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother.

