Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Maniesh Paul and Shilpa Shetty take home THESE honors
Maniesh Paul won the Most Stylish Versatile Personality and Shilpa Shetty won the Most Stylish Fitness Icon at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards tonight.
Celebrities gathered this evening at Taj Land's End, Mumbai for the celebration of style and talent at the much anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Among many actors and actresses, two luminaries of the entertainment industry, Maniesh Paul and Shilpa Shetty, took center stage to accept their well-deserved honors in the category of Most Stylish Versatile Personality and Most Stylish Fitness Icon, respectively.
Most Stylish Versatile Personality: Maniesh Paul
Renowned for his infectious energy and unparalleled versatility, Maniesh Paul added another feather to his cap as he clinched the title of Most Stylish Versatile Personality at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. With his charismatic presence and effortless charm, Paul has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of audiences across the nation. From hosting to acting, he has mastered every facet of entertainment with finesse, making him a true icon of versatility in the industry. In fact, tonight he won over everyone as he hosted the awards night.
Most Stylish Fitness Icon: Shilpa Shetty
A beacon of health and wellness in the entertainment world, Shilpa Shetty was honored with the prestigious title of Most Stylish Fitness Icon at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. With her dedication to fitness and holistic well-being, the Bollywood actress has inspired millions to lead healthier lifestyles.
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sharad Kelkar, Neha Pendse and Abhijit Panse take home winner’s trophy