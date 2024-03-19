Celebrities gathered this evening at Taj Land's End, Mumbai for the celebration of style and talent at the much anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024. Among many actors and actresses, two luminaries of the entertainment industry, Maniesh Paul and Shilpa Shetty, took center stage to accept their well-deserved honors in the category of Most Stylish Versatile Personality and Most Stylish Fitness Icon, respectively.

Most Stylish Versatile Personality: Maniesh Paul

Renowned for his infectious energy and unparalleled versatility, Maniesh Paul added another feather to his cap as he clinched the title of Most Stylish Versatile Personality at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. With his charismatic presence and effortless charm, Paul has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of audiences across the nation. From hosting to acting, he has mastered every facet of entertainment with finesse, making him a true icon of versatility in the industry. In fact, tonight he won over everyone as he hosted the awards night.

Most Stylish Fitness Icon: Shilpa Shetty

A beacon of health and wellness in the entertainment world, Shilpa Shetty was honored with the prestigious title of Most Stylish Fitness Icon at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. With her dedication to fitness and holistic well-being, the Bollywood actress has inspired millions to lead healthier lifestyles.

