Maniesh Paul drops video of how he works out when he wants to skip gym but trainer insists and it's relatable

A well-known figure in the television industry, Maniesh Paul has earned fame through his diverse talents and hard work. From television to movies, Paul is truly an all-rounder. He gained additional recognition and love from the public when he began hosting shows, thanks to his excellent communication skills and the right mix of fun elements that keep viewers engaged. Earlier today, Maniesh shared a humorous video from his gym session, showing him avoiding a proper workout because he just wasn't in the mood.

Maniesh Paul's hilarious gym video

Earlier today, host Maniesh Paul shared a funny video in which he is seen standing on the side of a treadmill, lazily moving one leg on the machine, demonstrating what some people do when they're feeling too lazy for a gym session, but their dedicated trainers won't let them skip. This post, dedicated to his gym trainer, Praveen Nair, captures a sentiment many can relate to. He captioned the video, “This one is dedicated to my trainer @_praveen_nair who doesn’t let me skip the gym!!” In the video, Paul looks uninterested in working out, accompanied by a note that reads, “When you don’t feel like working out!! But because trainer said gym to jaanaa padega (you have to go to gym).”

Maniesh Paul’s comic timing

Known for his significant work as a comedian, the Mickey Virus actor's punchlines serve as a strong dose of laughter for his audience, capturing their attention with every word. His hosting style incorporates fun elements to keep the audience entertained. In an interview, Maniesh recalled a conversation with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during the promotions of Badrinath ki Dulhania, where Dhawan advised him to relax and think like an actor, noting that Paul gets overly excited whenever he's handed a microphone.

Advertisement

Maniesh Paul’s journey

Maniesh Paul initially acted in TV serials and made cameo film appearances, notably in Tees Maar Khan. His major break came with the lead role in Mickey Virus, which earned him considerable praise. Transitioning to television hosting, he became known for Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad and Comedy Circus, among others. He gained further recognition for hosting shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, and continued to host popular shows including Indian Idol 10 and Nach Baliye 9.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani pens punny note for Neha Swami including his hit shows to celebrate 21 years of togetherness