Maidaan: Suniel Shetty says Ajay Devgn ‘knocked it out of the park’; extends wishes to Boney Kapoor-Amit Sharma

The current buzz on the internet is the eagerly-awaited Ajay Devgn’s biographical drama, Maidaan. The biographical sports drama is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who contributed largely to the unimaginable victories of the Indian Football team. Last evening, the makers of the film hosted a grand film screening that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Now, a while back, Suniel Shetty also extended his best wishes to the team through social media.

Suniel Shetty extends wishes to Ajay Devgn and team for Maidaan

On April 10, a while back, Suniel Shetty took to his X (formerly Twitter) and penned a sweet note dedicating the entire team of Maidaan. He shared the poster of the film, featuring Ajay Devgn with a bag and an umbrella in his hand. In a sweet note, he mentioned receiving great reviews of the film and extended congratulations to Ajay Devgn, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and producer Boney Kapoor.

He wrote, “Hey AJ! Word on the street is you've knocked it out of the park with Maidaan! Hearing some great reviews! Massive congrats to you Ajay, Boney Sir, and Amit Sharma! Here's to #Maidaan smashing it at the box-office! @ajaydevgn @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma”

Reacting to his wish, Boney Kapoor replied by stating, “Thank you @SunielVShetty for your warm wishes.”

The star-studded special screening of Maidaan was graced by Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Javed Akhtar with wife Shabana Azmi, Archana Gautam among others.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a historical period drama set in the era of 1952-1962 and is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, and others in key roles. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla to be released under the production banner of Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor in association with Freshlime Films.

Maidaan was earlier supposed to release on April 10, however, considering the auspicious occasion of Eid, its special previews will start from April 10, 6 p.m. onwards while full-scale release will be followed from April 11, as announced by the team on their social media handles also.

