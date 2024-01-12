Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi says makers 'consciously' ensured biopic on former PM doesn't end up as propaganda

Pankaj Tripathi stands out as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, showcasing his talent across various genres, including comedy, drama, and thriller. His upcoming project, Main Atal Hoon, is a biographical film that revolves around the late statesman and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a recent interview, Tripathi emphasized that the filmmakers approached the project sensibly to avoid it becoming a propaganda film.

Pankaj Tripathi says Main Atal Hoon has been made with meticulous attention to factual accuracy

In a conversation with PTI, Pankaj Tripathi addressed concerns about ensuring that Main Atal Hoon, the film depicting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, doesn't turn into propaganda. Tripathi reassured that the film is crafted with sensibility and engagement, emphasizing the team's commitment to authenticity. Every effort was made to present factual accuracy in depicting Atal Ji's persona on the cinematic canvas.

“We were aware and conscious about it but our whole purpose was to bring out the persona of Atal ji on the big screen. Since the film is a biopic, we had to make sure that we got things factually correct,” he said.

Tripathi also underscored the importance of portraying a person honestly, encompassing both their virtues and shortcomings, to provide a genuine representation on screen.

The OM2 2 actor emphasized that the film encapsulates not only the life of Atal Ji but also the transformative journey of India from its independence era, depicting elements such as elections, voting processes, and societal evolution. The biopic aims to blend entertainment with inspiration.

Upon arriving at the film set, the actor confessed to lacking confidence. Regardless of the role, be it fictional or non-fictional, he expressed a common apprehension on the first day of shooting, grappling with questions like 'What will I do?' and 'How will I do it?' For the initial two to three days, he struggled to discover the essence of the character.

During the film's first shoot day, the actor initially incorporated bold gestures and postures. He deliberately avoided imitation of Atal Ji or relying on prosthetics to closely emulate his appearance, emphasizing the importance of capturing the essence and soul of the character.

Scheduled for release on January 19, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Additionally, Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan contribute as co-producers for the film.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi, now a widely recognized actor, faced his fair share of challenges before achieving success. Beginning with minor and supportive roles in various films, his breakthrough came with his compelling portrayal of Sultan Qureshi in the two-part gangster movie Gangs of Wasseypur. This marked the initiation of his ascent to stardom, with subsequent appearances in notable films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, Luka Chuppi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others.

Following his role in Ravi Jadhav's Main Atal Hoon, the actor is set to grace the screen in upcoming projects like Metro... In Dino and Stree 2. The film directed by Anurag Basu also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles,

