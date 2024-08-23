Maine Pyar Kiya Re-Release: When Salman Khan consoled Bhagyashree after every shot of Mere Rang Mein; actress recalls 'I would just burst into tears'

Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya gave an immense boost to the careers of debutant Bhagyashree and one-film-old Salman Khan. The romantic saga is currently enjoying its re-run in theatres near you. While everything looked beautiful and dreamy on-screen for us many don’t know that Bhagyashree was going through a massive personal turmoil during the film’s shoot.

Recently while speaking to HT City, the 55-year-old revealed that during the shooting of the film’s iconic Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, she would bowl her eyes out. “We were shooting the most romantic song of the film, and it’s uncanny that I was going through so much stress at that time because my parents were against my marriage. After every shot, I would just burst into tears, and Salman and Sooraj ji would try to calm me down,” Bhagyashree shared.

The chemistry between Bhagyashree and Salman Khan was immensely loved by people and luckily the duo also shared good bonds off-set. “Salman was a brat and a really naughty boy on the sets. He would constantly pull my leg,” said Bhagyashree that she can never forget their innocent friendship. She also revealed how Khan was extremely protective of her and whenever they were in the crowd, he made sure that she was protected and doing okay.

Advertisement

Maine Pyar Kiya is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and Bhagyashree even penned a long note regarding the same. Taking to her Instagram earlier today, the Paayal actress shared that even after so many years, the love continues to multiply. “I feel blessed to have been part of a film that is written in the history of our film industry,” Bhagyashree added.

The diva feels that her film was a pure love story that everyone found relatable and the audiences made sure they took those memories home, fell in love, and the characters of Salman and Bhagyashree became part of people's first date, and first anniversaries. “A film that got families together, and of course got the theatres started again,” the Janani actress said thanking Salman, Sooraj, and Rajshri people.

Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya still remains the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan slams people saying ‘Salim-Javed ka dimaag kharaab ho gaya’ at Angry Young Men trailer launch: ‘Aaj ke writers cinema me se uthake…’