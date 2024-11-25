Malaika Arora reveals her relationship status publicly for the first time after breakup with Arjun Kapoor; find out

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were once one of Bollywood's most adored couples. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, and they eventually parted ways. Now, for the first time since their breakup, Malaika has opened up about her relationship status. She recently revealed that she is neither single nor dating.

Taking to Instagram stories on November 25, Malaika Arora shared a playful post revealing her relationship status. The image had three options: "In a relationship," "Single," and "Hehehe." She humorously picked the third option, leaving fans amused and relatable to her lighthearted approach.

Check out her Instagram story below!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his past struggles with loneliness. Reflecting on a 2014 conversation, he shared that the loss of his mother left him feeling isolated, especially as he returned to an empty home after rising to fame with hits like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and Gunday. Despite his career success, the actor grappled with loneliness in his mid-20s, which lingered in the early stages of his journey.

However, the Singham Again actor has since moved beyond those feelings and focused on improving his personal life. He acknowledged that taking time for self-care and personal growth is not selfish but necessary, especially after navigating various ups and downs in his career and relationships.

While he stressed the importance of addressing loneliness, Arjun emphasized that it's crucial not to project those emotions onto others, particularly within a relationship. He clarified that his past struggles were separate from where he stands today, adding that loneliness no longer affects him in the same way. Despite ongoing challenges, the actor is focused on healing and continuing his journey of self-improvement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently featured in a special appearance for the song Majha Yek Number.

Arjun Kapoor recently made a strong impact with his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Playing a negative character, Kapoor's performance has been widely praised for its intensity and depth, marking a significant shift in his career.

