5 Bollywood celeb couples who separated in 2024: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandya- Natasha Stankovic and more

The recent news of AR Rahman's separation from their wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of togetherness has sent shock waves in the film industry. The year 2024 has witnessed the split of some popular celebs from popular sports personalities and actors, including Esha Deol Urmila Matondkar, Hardik Pandya, Sania Mirza, and more.

Many left fans surprised and wondering what possibly went wrong between them. Here is a list of top 5 Bollywood Celebrity couples who parted ways in 2024.

5 Bollywood celeb couples who separated in 2024:

1. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor bravely overcame a lot of criticism and got together with one another. As their bold and unconventional relationship made headlines, they often admired each other in interviews, making us swoon over their love until they parted ways.

Since earlier this year, they weren't spotted together and maintained distance from each other. Also, several media reports suggested the couple had broken up. The news was confirmed when the Singham Again actor announced at a promotional event on October 28, 2024, that he is single.

2. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya's whirlwind romance with model and actress Natasa Stankovic was perfect for a Bollywood movie plot. From meeting at par to a proposal in Dubai and intercultural marriage, their adorable moments left the netizens gushing over them.

But, the fans were left shocked when they decided to separate. After months of speculation, they announced their decision to divorce through a joint Instagram post and continue co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Recently, the model opened up about her bond with her former husband and mentioned, "The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day."

3. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza isn't a Bollywood actress, but her star power is no less. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's cross-border love story was a dreamy affair. Despite the criticism and many doubts, they tied the knot in 2010 and became parents to their son, Izhaan.

However, rumors of trouble brewing in their paradise made headlines in the last couple of years, but none commented. Finally, in January 2024, the tennis star's sister officially confirmed their divorce, and Malik married for the third time to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

4. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She debuted in Bollywood in 2002 and became known as one of the most spirited actresses in the 2000s, and her performance in Dhoom, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, skyrocketed her popularity. She tied the knot with married Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012.

Despite working less after marriage and welcoming two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, their relationship couldn't last long. Deol shocked the fans in February 2024 when she announced her separation from businessman Bharat Takhtani 2024 after a decade of marriage. However, the couple has kept the details behind the same under wraps.

5. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Another unconventional couple, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, used to set couple goals once for fans. The difference in their religion and the 10-year age gap brought them criticism, yet they overcame and tied the knot in a private on February 4, 2016.

But, in September 2024, the Hindustan Times reported the actress filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage. Although the reasons behind the same are unknown, the fans were left heartbroken over the same.

