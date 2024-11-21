Arjun Kapoor reveals the tattoo he got on the eve of Singham Again release; its connection to his late mother makes it even more special; PICS

Arjun Kapoor made an impressive return to the silver screens with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. His portrayal of the antagonist, Danger Lanka, met with a positive response. Days after basking in the film’s success, Kapoor shared his new tattoo with ‘Rabb Rakha’, which he dedicated to his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Today, on November 21, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures flaunting his new tattoo. He got "Rabb Rakha" inked in Hindi which was dedicated to his mother. Reflecting on the idea and its significance, the Singham Again star wrote, "रब राखा - May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad."

"Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always," he further added.

Minutes later, Arjun’s Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra dropped multiple pink-heart emojis.

In addition to this, several fans also hailed the actor’s choice, stating, "best tattoo i hv ever seen..!" another fan remarked, "A line that changed fear into faith…. Love it!" while a third fan shared, "She said it to me once online and it felt soo reassuring and loving!" and another user mentioned, "More power to you brother ! Universe is with you."

Further, a fan mentioned, "Wowww Rab Rakha best tattoo I must say .. Whatever happens in life is always as per God’s plan and only few people take it as a blessing God bless you always!!"

After Singham Again, Pinkvilla earlier informed you that Arjun will unite with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. We also informed you that the second part of the beloved franchise will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part.

