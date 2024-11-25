Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fashion face-off: Who styled the Abjini printed ethnic outfit better?

Bollywood celebrities often give us fashion inspiration, and when two leading ladies are spotted in similar outfits, it sparks an inevitable fashion face-off. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were both looking dazzling in similar ensembles designed by ace designer Anita Dongre. Each brought her own unique take to the outfit. Let’s see who wore it better.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor chose the Abjini-printed georgette saree for her cousin Aadar Jain's wedding celebrations—a stunning green piece from Anita Dongre’s design house. Priced at INR 80,000, this six-yard saree perfectly blends classical and contemporary styles. The nature-inspired print motifs, adorned with gotapatti, gold sequins, and a zardozi border, made it truly special. Kareena paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring wider straps, zardozi and gold sequins embroidery, and a sweetheart neckline.

For accessories, she opted for a tiered emerald bracelet studded with pearls and gold, a beaded emerald choker with a striking gold jadau pendant, and, of course, her wedding solitaire on her ring finger.

On the hair and makeup front, Kareena's center-parted hair was styled sleekly. She looked gorgeous with a radiant glow, arched brows, and a wash of glitzy eyeshadow on her lids. A statement sharply defined kohl with a winged eyeliner accentuated her eye shape, while highlighted cheekbones and luscious rose lip gloss completed her look, allowing her outfit to take center stage.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif

Earlier, during a Diwali party, Katrina Kaif wore a similar ensemble to Kareena's saree, but in blue. This was another creation by Anita Dongre, featuring the same nature-inspired print in a different color and style. Katrina's lehenga was crafted in soothing mul fabric, adorned with timeless nature prints throughout.

Dazzling with intricate gota patti, zardozi, and sequins, this stunning lehenga grabbed all the attention. Priced at ₹1,10,000, the showstopper was styled by the Tiger Zinda Hai actress with a striking green kundan necklace and a dainty floral gold ring.

Katrina’s fresh and radiant makeup featured soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes. She kept her hair loose in soft waves, adding a touch of effortless femininity to her ensemble.

Katrina Kaif’s lehenga exudes a dreamy, romantic feel, while Kareena Kapoor's saree is the epitome of royal elegance. Katrina’s look is perfect for a modern bride or a summer wedding, while Kareena's saree is ideal for festive occasions or traditional gatherings.

Advertisement

Both divas ace their respective outfits, proving why they’re considered the ultimate style icons of Bollywood. Whether you gravitate towards Katrina's minimalism or Kareena's bold elegance, one thing is clear: both know how to dominate the fashion charts with their distinctive style.

Who do you think won this fashion face-off? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?