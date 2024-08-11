Malaika Arora says she feels ‘fantastic’ when people compliment her age; admits ‘nasty things’ written about her messes her day

Malaika Arora has lived a life queen-size with no complaints and only good things her way. The actress recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar where she reacted to her viral statement on ageism. During her stand-up gig on Disney+ Hotstar, Moving in with Malaika, Arora has said “People are obsessed with my age. Not because I’m old. But because I look like this while I’m aging.”

This was met with a lot of reactions with many hailing her for flaunting her ageism like a feather in her cap. Adding her words to the same, Malaika Arora has now shared, “When someone says, ‘You look amazing at 48,’ it feels fantastic. I don’t think people mean it in a derogatory way. It’s a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it’s due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off.”

Having been a fitness enthusiast, the Munni Badnaam girl said she feels great when people ask her mantra of looking like that at 48 years of age. While Arora takes an extra step to be in shape and watch her lifestyle, she calls herself very similar to other women who have cellulite, stretch marks, weight fluctuations, and hormonal issues. “I indulge myself and on good days I prefer to focus on wellness and just keep doing my best,” Malaika opined.

Arora was 21 when she made her debut with the hit music video ‘Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha’ and after staying in the limelight for so long, the actress has got well sense of all corners including the part that being ‘out there’ is a part of celebrity treaty. With the emergence of social media and rage of hatred on the internet, things might turn heavy for some when you wake up to criticism every morning.

Malaika Arora in her case practices self-affirmation as one of her wellness mantras. The Hoth Rasile girl said, “Sometimes when I find something nasty written about me, I’ll admit, it messes up my day, but I’m getting better at blocking out the noise.”

While she often manages to be at the best party happening in Tinseltown, she doesn’t even regret missing out on many. “I would not deprive myself of a good night’s sleep. I prefer that over waking up tired the next day, and I won’t be apologetic about it,” Malaika concluded.

