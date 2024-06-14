Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 9 times actress poked fun at Karan Johar and Malaika Arora; WATCH

Kirron Kher is celebrating her 72nd birthday today and we cannot miss this chance to adore what a proper desi mom she has been both on and off-screen. You would be lying if you said you didn’t like the personality she carries. Bringing the traits of being a bubbly, chirpy, hilarious, and warm lady, she is our true ‘Roman empire’. Here’s a throwback to the time when Kher would be all over our feeds with her funny videos poking fun at Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

When Kirron Kher called Karan Johar ‘anarkali’

Dressed like a diva in a red suit, KJo thought he could get away by saying ‘Aren’t we too late for Karwachauth?’ but Kher gave it back at him and how. Watch here:-

Kirron Kher never misses fashion policing Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

It was one of those videos when the Munni Badnaam girl came with a mismatched pair of earrings (obviously a fashion trend) and Kirron Kher just turned it into a hilarious rant. Don’t miss when she attacks Karan’s choice of outfits too. See here:

When Kirron Kher thought Karan Johar looked like a garden

In one of her appearances on Karan Johar’s chat show, Kher wore a beautiful saree which obviously stood out from others who were flaunting their best self. You cannot miss how Malaika's outfit appeared as a plastic carpet to the veteran actress and Karan’s jacket like a garden. Check out:

Kirron Kher once labeled Karan Johar and Malaika Arora as ‘badan pe sitaare lapete hue’

This was during the very last toodles video Karan recorded on the talent show the trio judged together and all of them were pretty sad until Kirron decided to break everyone into laughter by calling out the glam and glitters of her other co-judges. Watch:

When Kirron Kher said Ranveer Singh’s outfit looked like a ‘zebra’

In one of the episodes when Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh had joined the trending trio, Kher didn’t spare them as well and took out her sword of fashion smashes. Don’t read but watch what she told all of them:

Karan Johan calling Kirron Kher ‘pinky pooh’ got a response of being named ‘stinky gooh’

We are sorry Karan but this was a ‘burnt’ moment; which is why we love Kher so much. She’s unfiltered and doesn’t spare any wand. Hear this hilarious interaction between the duo featuring a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal as well:

Kirron Kher also has a thought about airport looks which you shouldn’t miss

In another video, the Dostana actress can be seen calling out the weird airport outfits that many including Karan sport. She thinks they might change those before boarding or after lying but in front of paparazzi, it’s simply tacky. Check out:

Karan Johar you are PKFC: Kirron Kher

Could you guess what that is? The hilarious actress in the video followed by called the filmmaker ‘Phata Kapda Fakeer Chand’ and the internet broke into laughter like anything. Here’s the video that you shouldn’t miss at all:

When Kirron Kher had to wear glasses so that she could face Karan’s shiny look

In another video that we have brought for you, the actress can be seen immediately wearing a glare as soon as KJo arrives in front of her and complains of too much brightness in his outfit. What follows is their hilarious banter that is unmissable. Watch:

The birthday girl has served the industry for over four decades now and we cannot wait for what more she has to offer. Happy birthday once again Kirron Kher, toodles!

