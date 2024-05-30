Malaika Arora says she has made career out of being ‘criticized and trolled’ for her choices; ‘I’m very immune to it’

Malaika Arora has lived all her life not even bothered by people’s opinions and has continued to do what she does best - entertain her admirers. The 50-year-old recently spoke about being immune to trolling and admitted that she made a career out of being criticized and not ever giving two hoots about it.

Malaika Arora on silencing out all noise around her

Recently while speaking to HT, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl said that she believes everybody works very hard and puts in loads of effort to make their brand without looking for a shortcut. She continued, “But, if you see my entire trajectory, I’ve made a career out of being criticized and trolled for my choices, for the person that I am, what I wear, for everything. So, it has been a part of my entire career, and hence, I’m very I’m immune to it.”

Malaika Arora barely addresses her trolls because when people go after her close ones, she gives it back and how. She revealed that just in those cases, ‘it requires me to stand up and say something, otherwise, I won’t waste my time, energy, my breath, and my sanity. I don’t think it’s worth it. I’ve got other things to do and worry about.’ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kaante actress feels that she doesn’t feel the necessity to justify anything to anyone whether it’s her personal or professional life. Even though Malaika says she doesn’t owe anybody an explanation people still should not take her silence for granted. Malaika added, “I maintain a certain level of silence because I choose to be like that. I don’t like and want that extra noise. That’s how I keep my sanctity intact, and I’m happy like that.”

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan drops 'post-college' photo dump; rumored GF Rasha Thadani's comment has fans asking her THIS

Malaika Arora shares that she judges those people back who judge her

The EMI actress shares that she reads her own comments and sees what’s written about her. Malaika confessed, “I genuinely judge them because I’m like, ‘Don’t you have anything better to do in life?’ I really wonder how these people have the time and the energy to sit down and read, comment after comment, and actually think that is what life is all about.”

Malaika further opined that some people might like you, some people won’t but then, that’s how it is. She feels one has to go with what they feel is fine at the end of the day. Saying that one cannot please everybody, Malaika shared, “You like it, or you don’t like it, I don’t care. I will dress the way I want, and look the way I like. I’m very happy and proud of the way I am.”

According to Arora, she is very conscious and disciplined as a person and is fully aware of what works for her and what doesn’t and that is the reason she doesn’t need a third person giving unsolicited advice to her.

Malaika Arora on being aware of age-appropriate styling

Admitting that everyone is subjected to ‘age appropriate’ at some point in their life they also need to learn to be comfortable in their own skin and be aware of what looks good on one’s body and what doesn’t. “And I’d say I fairly know my body. I know exactly the parts which I’m not very comfortable with, so I wear clothes that will hide them”, Malaika signed off.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiya Chaiya co-star Malaika Arora reacts to his health condition: ‘You cannot really do much’