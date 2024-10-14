Mallika Sherawat opens up on enjoying singlehood; says 'jahan mann aaya chal diye'

Mallika Sherawat made the audience go gaga with her roles in films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome, among others. However, for the past couple of years, she has been away from the big screen. Her fans were delighted when they saw her again in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While talking about her entertaining comeback in Bollywood, the actress spoke about enjoying singlehood.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Mallika Sherawat stated that she gets a lot of wanted attention which she loves. However, with it comes some unwanted attention too. When asked if she is single, the actress said, “Yes” adding that she is loving it. “Jahan mann aaya chal diye. (Wherever I want I can go) That’s what I am loving,” she stated adding that a person has to be worthy of someone’s time so they can get into a committed relationship. She added that if someone is going to invest a lot of their time, and emotions with another person, their partner has to be worthy of it.

While she saw fame and success in equal measures, Sherawat was also on the receiving end of trolls and judgment. While talking to Pinkvilla earlier this year, the Murder actress stated that she faced the negativity by leaving the country. “I left the country. That’s how I dealt with it. The kind of bullying and harassment I have faced by a certain section of the media, common public, the judgment that I faced. You know I couldn’t deal with it; it just broke my heart; I left the country. I said I need to go out of this country to really feel sane,” shares Mallika.

Having said that, she admitted that today, a lot has changed. “Today if we see a lot of web series, where a bold attitude is very much acceptable, frontal nudity is very much acceptable, actresses are not being judged for it. So definitely it has changed. Writers are writing more and more adventurous roles for female actors,” she told us.

For the unknown, Mallika’s comeback movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and was theatrically released on October 11, 2024.

