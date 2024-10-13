Mallika Sherawat reveals shocking incident from South, director told her ‘Hero aapki kamar pe rotiyaan sekega’

Mallika Sherawat, who is best known for her role in Murder (2004), made a comeback in Raaj Shaandilyaa's recently-released directorial venture, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actress has been grabbing headlines for making revelations about her experiences in the Indian film industry over the years. Recently, Mallika Sherawat revealed a shocking incident from South saying that a director told her that a hero would prepare rotis on her waist.

In a new interview with Hauterrfly, Mallika Sherawat opened up about her experience of working with a filmmaker in the South industry. The actress recalled that she was shooting a song and a director asked her to show her hotness.

"South mein ek gaana kar rahi thi. Mere paas director aaye 'Madam, we want to show how hot you are'. I was like 'okay'. 'Toh iss scene mein kya hoga na, hero aapki kamar pe rotiyaan sekega'. (The director came and informed me about the scene that they want to show my hotness. The director shared that the hero would prepare chapattis on my waist)," the Murder actress said.

"Can you imagine? This was their idea of showing how hot a woman is," she added. The Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress remembered the director telling her that it was a crucial scene from the song.

Mallika revealed that she declined the role and shared that it doesn't work for her.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on The Ranveer Show, Mallika Sherawat spoke about how actors have to be diplomatic to grab opportunities in the industry.

The Murder actress stated that if actors aren't diplomatic, they lose projects in their career. Mallika shared that people have to learn the mastery of "chamchagiri" (flattery) to get films. Mallika, who hails from Haryana, added that she can't flatter people and isn't ready for it.

The actress has also worked in movies like Darna Zaroori Hai, Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Ugly Aur Pagli, Thank You, Double Dhamaal and others.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video hit the screens on October 11.

