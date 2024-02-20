Manisha Koirala pens note informing people 'what she's doing these days'; Richa Chadha-Aditi Rao Hydari react

Renowned Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, known for her dynamic performances, has transitioned from a bustling career in the film industry to a period of well-deserved repose. The accomplished actor reflected on embracing a slower pace of life, sharing her thoughts on Instagram. Koirala took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing what she has been doing in life lately.

Manisha Koirala has left an indelible mark in Bollywood with stellar roles in iconic films like Dil Se, 1942: A Love Story, and Bombay, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess. Now, as she navigates this new phase of life, her journey continues to captivate audiences with a legacy of cinematic brilliance.

Manisha Koirala on turning 53

Manisha Koirala took to Instagram to share an extensive note, providing insights along with some pictures as she relaxes in her home. In her long post, she expressed, “A lot of people ask me what I m doing these days..some genuinely asking but sometimes it’s like asking at 53 you couldn’t be doing much…true !!but happy too for I m tasting different flavour of life,doing only those things I love & that means, at times doing absolutely nothing & relaxing with my cats n dogs or with book n music and perusing spiritual learnings,learning to sing n dance, walk in the nature, gymming, globe trotting..After 30 years n 100 films I think I hv earned my me time..I work when I know I would love the process of work !! By the grace of god, good people are around me, I soak in their love n care..having lived alone most of my life in a buzzing city with most demanding profession that I absolutely adore yet filled with uncertainty not to forget being a celebrity one has to face too many ups & downs, good n bad people…good media & harmful fake news..without security of supportive circle of people and all alone !!…honestly when I look back I don’t know how I did it ?? I guess being younger one had a zeal to take the world head on..besides I think in your most loneliest times god sends angles n I had very handful of true friends !!! My memories are timeless treasures of my heart..like life, good n bad, happy n sad…”

She further added, “You see now I prefer much quieter, slower, less shocks, less drama, no more impulsive decisions but a thorough thought out long term thing…co creating peaceful, happy, healthy a wholesome life!!”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha reacted to Manisha Koirala's Instagram post. Aditi expressed admiration with eye-heart emojis, while Richa praised her as a "fantastic actor and a very generous co-star."

Manisha Koirala’s filmography

Manisha Koirala will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She was last seen in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Known for her versatility and captivating performances, Koirala has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Some of her top roles include the critically acclaimed Bombay (1995) alongside Arvind Swamy, a poignant portrayal that earned her widespread acclaim. Another notable collaboration was with Shah Rukh Khan in the cult classic Dil Se (1998), where her performance as a mysterious terrorist garnered immense praise.

Koirala's career reached new heights with her portrayal of the brave and resilient Tina in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), co-starring Salman Khan. Her nuanced performances in 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Mann (1999) opposite Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor showcased her versatility. With a string of hit films and timeless characters, Manisha Koirala continues to be celebrated for her contribution to Indian cinema, leaving an enduring legacy that resonates with audiences worldwide.

