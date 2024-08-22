Manisha Koirala recalls shooting Tu Hi Re song from Bombay surrounded by leeches; 'I had to run through the jungle'

Manisha Koirala is one actress whose success wasn’t confined to any entertainment industry. The audience was so in awe of her talent that they would watch all her movies, even if they weren’t released in Hindi. One such film is Mani Ratnam’s 1995 romantic drama, Bombay. While her debut Tamil film went on to become an evergreen hit, its soundtrack continues to bring peace to broken hearts. But during an interview, the senior actress revealed shooting them amidst a forest covered with leeches and with a stye on her eye.

While talking to O2 India, Manisha Koirala recalled the ‘difficult song’ Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay. She went back in time and stated that while filming for one part of the song, she had to be on the rocks with the sea hitting them, and big splashes came in. “That was pretty dangerous,” she stressed, adding that somehow, the team managed to get everything as planned, and nothing happened. In another instance, while filming the same track, she has to be amid a thick jungle full of leeches.

Recalling the horror, the Heeramandi actress stated if someone dared to walk in the jungle, leeches would be all over their leg. But for the song, she had to run through it wearing a blue skirt. “It was full of leeches; there was a lot of difficulty,” she mentioned. However, they managed to find a mechanism to navigate that tough situation. They were told to put salt, while some people wore boots.

Advertisement

In the same interview, the actress also stated that while doing the classic song, Kehna Hi Kya, she had a painful stye on her eye. While they were shooting in Mysore, she told Rajiv Menon, the Director of Photography, about it, thinking the shooting would get called off. But he assured her not to worry about it. Menon suggested Koirala put some makeup on and shoot while he took care of the rest. Eventually, no one even noticed it.

Earlier this year, the actress played the role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and took everyone by surprise.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala reveals real reason for them not uniting on screen: ‘Heroes decide whom they...'