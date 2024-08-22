Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala reveals real reason for them not uniting on screen: ‘The heroes decide whom they...'

Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se may have clocked 26 years of its release, but the movie still remains among the cult classics. The lead pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala was loved by fans. But ever wondered why this Jodi never worked together again after this film? Well, in a recent interview, the Heeramandi star opened up about the same and said, “In this industry, the heroes decide whom they want to work with, not the heroines.”

Talking to Zoom, Manisha Koirala revealed that she did work with Shah Rukh Khan after Dil Se in a film titled Guddu, but that is not very well known. Speaking further on this, she elaborated that in this industry it is the heroes who decide whom they want to work with and not the heroines. This indirectly hinted at the Dunki star’s choices.

While naming her finest performances, Manisha proudly counts Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, Bombay, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi amongst them.

But did you know, despite the cult status today, SRK and Manisha starrer did not do well at the box office when it was released? In fact, Mani in earlier interviews has held his not-so-great Hindi skills responsible for the debacle.

Talking about her personal front, in a recent interview with Filmfare she opened up about her dating life and how she hasn’t been lucky in that area. The Sanju actress stated that she has pondered over the fact that she has only fallen for the wrong men.

This brought her to the conclusion that she needs to work on what is bothering her. “I have been single for five to six years now, and I am not in the mood to mingle because I still feel like there is a lot of work I need to do on myself,” the Sanju actress stated.

Talking about her work front, Manisha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar portraying the role of Mallikajaan. Her performance in the show was quite loved by the fans and now that the second season of the show is announced we can only wait to see what Mallikajaan has in store for all her fans.

