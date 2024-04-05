Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala pens gratitude letter on her 'second life' and doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series

As Manisha Koirala's upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar gets closer to its release, the veteran actress has shared a gratitude letter on Instagram along with a series of pictures depicting the people and moments she's grateful for. Manisha who is a cancer survivor has thanked God for giving her a second chance to live.

Manisha Koirala's gratitude post

Manisha Koirala posted a gratitude note on Instagram with a series of pictures and an emotional letter. The first picture of the post features her alongside her Heeramandi co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. Following this is the picture in which she can be seen riding a bicycle on a road surrounded by trees on both sides. She also posted pictures of her happy moments with her family, her pets, and her friends. In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading her favorite book and in another, she can be seen gardening. One of the pictures also shows her having a spiritual discussion with a monk.

Manisha Koirala on highs and lows of her life

Talking about overcoming the highs and lows of her life, she wrote, "I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now."

Yesterday was exhilarating and traumatic, but today is serene and peaceful. The best phase of my life... my days are all about spending time with my parents, who are aging, exploring nature trails in Nepal, tending to my beautiful garden, looking after my furbabies, surrendering to my spiritual practices, and doing maybe one film once in a long while."

Manisha Koirala on doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Talking about her desire to only work with the people she respects, Manisha mentioned Heeramandi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "I no longer want all the best movies or city life. I chose to work only with people whose work I respect, and that’s why when the call came from SLB, I knew it was something worth leaving my serene world back for a short time." she wrote.

Further talking about the upcoming web series and reuniting with SLB after their 1996 film Khamoshi, she said, "Heera Mandii has been enriching on many levels.... to work with SLB again after Khamoshi. He was so talented from day one, and how he has grown as a filmmaker... but his eye for detail and larger-than-life vision retain the same rigor."

Manisha also expressed her happiness about working with her Heeramandi co-stars and wrote, "Equally joyful was the experience of working with so many young, beautiful, and talented women. Each one of them was at ease with herself. There were no attempts to pull each other down. No fighting over lines, space, or angles. Or better costumes and hair. They have all been doing meaty roles in their films and earned the confidence to stand their ground."

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an upcoming historical drama series which is jointly directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar. Through this project, the makers have tried to highlight the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj back in the 1940s.

