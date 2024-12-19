Manoj Bajpayee recalls terrifying near-death experience on 1971 sets caused by 'carefree' co-actor: 'We all thought this was the end…'

Manoj Bajpayee, known for his grounded personality, made his Bollywood debut in 1994 and has worked with various actors since then. Recently, he recalled his experience of working on his film 1971 and revealed he once had to face a near-death experience on set. He shared that his co-star Manav Kaul, who had to drive a jeep in the scene, lost its control and brought them a risky situation.

In a new interview with Lallantop, Manoj Bajpayee recalled one of the most significant moments in his acting career when he had a near-death experience. The actor recalled that they were shooting for a jeep scene in the war drama with Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, and Manav Kaul. Consequently, they had to go down the hill and stop near the camera.

But Kaul, who was at the steering wheel, had a fun personality and used to joke around Bajpayee. In the same funny attitude, he tried to tease The Family Man actor driving along a tricky, steep terrain.

Major said, "Since Manav was driving the jeep, I specifically told him to be cautious because of the tricky terrain. But instead of taking my advice seriously, he messed with me, thinking I was just scared."

The situation further turned serious when Manav, in his attempt to tease, lost control of the jeep, and it quickly began to defend itself down the hill in a risky situation. Since Kaul was not a skilled director, he couldn't do anything further.

Advertisement

"For a moment, we all thought this was the end. At that time, we all believed that we were going to die. Manav's face turned pale with fear." The Veer-Zaara actor recalled.

Bajpayee recounted the terrifying moment when the jeep stopped precariously on the edge, saved only by a large rock. "Manav's face turned pale with fear. I told everyone not to move until we were safely taken out one by one. It was deadly," he added.

The actor jokingly mentioned that he swears at Manav Kaul every time they meet, referencing the traumatic incident.

1971, directed by Amrit Sagar, is based on the true story of Indian prisoners of war (POWs) held by the Pakistan Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film follows six Indian soldiers and their daring escape attempt.

Apart from this incident, Bajpayee also recalled another interesting moment during the shoot: he developed frostbite from the extreme cold. The actor didn't realize it until an ex-Army man on the set noticed it in time and massaged his leg for an hour, preventing further damage.

Advertisement

The 2007 film 1971 was directed by Amrit Sagar and co-written by Piyush Mishra and Amrit Sagar. It was based on the true story of Indian prisoners of war (POWs) captured by the Pakistan Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

ALSO READ: The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS release date and shooting update of much-loved show's upcoming season