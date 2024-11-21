Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan wants these 5 Bollywood actors to get locked inside and it's sure going to be a chaotic riot, can you guess who?
In an exclusive conversation with us, Ravi Kishan shares which five Bollywood actors he would choose for Bigg Boss.
Bhojpuri Superstar and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan has recently started hosting a special segment in the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. He hosts Hay Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya Garda Uda Denge every Friday. From being a finalist in Bigg Boss 1 to co-hosting Bigg Boss 18, life has come full circle for the actor.
We got the opportunity to have a candid conversation with Ravi Kishan and he opened up about the current season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Amidst many things, we asked the Laapataa Ladies actor to choose five actors from the industry with whom he would like to go inside the Bigg Boss house again, if the opportunity rises.
Taking some time to think, Ravi Kishan replies, “Ranveer Singh.” After a pause, he takes on Ranbir Kapoor’s name. And after another pause, he says, “Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut.” Well, it would be interesting to see this version of Bigg Boss where the Bollywood A-listers try to survive inside the house.
In the Hay Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya Garda Uda Denge segment, he gives contestants a reality check of their weekly activities. Instead of schooling them, he shares witty remarks. In conversation with us, he also shares that initially he found the current season of Bigg Boss boring, but now that the contestants have come out of their shells, they are entertaining viewers.
For the unversed, Ravi Kishan, began his television journey with Bigg Boss season 1. He ended up as the second runner-up. He was also seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Meanwhile, talking about the current Bigg Boss 18 contestants, the list includes - Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra, Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Kashish Kapoor.
