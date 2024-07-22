Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper: Tillotama Shome opens up on her intimate scenes with Manav Kaul in series; 'Felt so safe'

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper stars Tillotama Shome and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. The series might have received mixed reviews from the viewers but has garnered much attention for its sensitive treatment of intimacy since it was released.

In a new interview, Tillotama candidly opened up about her intimate scenes with Manav in the series and appreciated the team along with her co-star's effort in checking whether she was uncomfortable or not.

Tillotama Shome says Manav Kaul could understand from her face and body language if she's unconformable

Speaking to News18, Tillotama Shome gave an insight into her intimate scenes with Manav Kaul in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. She said that she didn’t know Manav and while he may be a great guy, Tillotama wasn’t on set to become friends with him.

"We had to deliver our job. We developed an equation over time. What if we had shot those scenes in the first few days? It was very important to have directors who can understand that and prepare so that it’s professional,” she said.

Stressing the importance of intimacy coordinators, she revealed that there was none on the sets of Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Their directors checked in if she and Manav were comfortable and gave them the right to say no is very progressive and much needed.

That’s why I didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator. I felt so safe with them and could communicate directly. In fact, having a mediator would slow things down. I also felt that they including Manav could understand from my face and body language if I’m unconformable,” Shome remarked.

Sharing her views on why s*x scenes always garner a lot of attention, Tillotama stated that we don’t live in a society where women are looked at with a progressive gaze and this is why it’s wild to expect that a woman or a man are going to be comfortable. The awkwardness of intimacy is a very private thing in our culture and she also added that we as a society, are very uncomfortable with public demonstrations of affection, desire, and love.

Meanwhile, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is currently streaming on Netflix.

