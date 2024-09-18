Masaba Gupta admits dad Vivian Richards faced challenges due to skin color in his cricket career: ‘Till today, he’ll have tears’

Masaba Gupta was born to celebrated actress Neena Gupta and legendary former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The celebrity designer, who is expecting her first child, shares a close bond with her parents. While Masaba keeps sharing experiences of her mother, Neena, she has now spoken about her father, Viv Richards, revealing that he faced racism in his professional cricket career. Masaba Gupta admitted that her dad, Vivian Richards faced challenges due to his skin complexion in his career. So much so that he would have tears in his eyes.

In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Masaba Gupta shared that her dad, Viv Richards, who has now retired from cricket, faced racism during his active years in the sport. Masaba now feels that she would relate to her father who felt "strongly" about racial discrimination for many years.

"Till today, if you ask him, he’ll have tears in his eyes or he’ll have this rage in him... He played professional cricket in a time where the color of your skin came in the way of your ability to move ahead in the world," Masaba said.

The celebrity designer highlighted that racism is still prevalent in the world and that people should fight against such discrimination based on skin color.

In 2023, Masaba Gupta celebrated Diwali with her father, Vivian Richards. The Masaba Masaba actress posted a series of pictures from the Diwali celebration, out of which one visual featured her with Viv. In the photo, Masaba and Viv Richards posed together while flashing their smiles. The designer wore a red outfit and the former cricketer sported white shirt and pants.

"A special Diwali. Papa and lots of pyaar from people who bring light into my life everyday. Have a great year, everyone #happydiwali," she wrote back then.

Vivian Richards' contribution to the field of cricket will always be remembered. Viv is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He represented the West Indies cricket team from 1974 to 1991.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta is known for her 2020 series, Masaba Masaba in which she was cast alongside her mother, Neena Gupta. The second season of the series was premiered in 2022.

