Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta reveals how she was 'discriminated' in school for being born out of wedlock; recalls kid calling her 'b**tard child': ‘Was used against me’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is a single parent who raised her daughter, celebrity designer Masaba Gupta all by herself. Masaba, who was born out of wedlock, has been quite vocal about her personal life. From being trolled for having a "skin like Om Puri" to receiving suggestions to eat rasgullas and drink milk for a "fairer child", the mom-to-be has spilled it all in recent times. Masaba Gupta recently revealed that she was discriminated in school for being born out of wedlock. She also recalled a kid calling her "b**tard child" when she was in 7th Standard.

In a new interview with MidDay, Masaba Gupta shared her experience of being bullied in her childhood days. Masaba recalled that people were aware of her being Neena Gupta and Viv Richards' out-of-wedlock child and it was "used against her 100 per cent".

"It was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. I could hear them repeating something they heard in their house. One kid went on to say, 'Hey b**tard, I believe you are a b**tard child'. This was when I was in the 7th grade," she recounted. The designer also remembered how a lot of people judged her based on her personality or how she looked.

Masaba Gupta also spoke about how her mom, actress Neena Gupta raised her alone. The designer also spilled the beans about how Neena had to "hide" her baby bump from the outside world as she couldn't tell anyone about her pregnancy back then.

Masaba continued that her mom, Neena didn't have her mother and her father was against the out-of-wedlock child. Masaba's father, Viv Richards was also not with her mom. The senior actress was broke too, however, she was happy to have a child on her own, the designer added.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in 2020, Neena Gupta recalled that people around her were "sympathetic" and some of the actress' friends even proposed to her for marriage.

"A lot of people started being sympathetic. My friends started telling me, 'Ill marry you, at least your daughter will have a surname. And I was like, just to give her a father's name, I'll get married," the Badhaai Ho actress said back then.

