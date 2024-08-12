Meenakshi Seshadri RECALLS kissing scene with Anil Kapoor in Yash Chopra's Vijay; 'I could do it because of...'

Meenakshi Seshadri is one of the most beloved celebrities in the film industry. After making her debut in 1983 with Painter Babu and gaining a huge success with Hero (1983), Seshadri became a household name. She last starred in director Rajkumar Santoshi’s action thriller Ghatak: Lethal, alongside Sunny Deol. In a new interview, Meenakshi opened up about her most talked-about kissing scene with Anil Kapoor in Yash Chopra's Vijay.

In an interaction with Lehren Retro, Meenakshi Seshadri recalled working with Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol. She shared that she acted alongside Kapoor more than any other actor and reacted to the controversial kissing scene with him in director Yash Chopra’s Vijay (1988).

“I could do it (only) because of Yashji and Anil. They were both very professional, laid back and relaxed. And, I kind of knew that on screen it was going to look well-managed and not perverted, weird or sleazy," Meenakshi said.

Recalling working with Sunny Deol in Rahul Rawail’s Dacait roles, she said that they had a kissing scene but the censors (Censor Board aka Central Board of Film Certification – CBFC) cut it and the audience never got to know that there was supposed to be such a scene. Seshadri shared, "I think, my major successes are with Sunny. Even today, my fans keep requesting me to do a film with Sunny."

In the same interview, Seshadri talked about the reasons behind the longevity of male actors' careers. She noted that male stars, unlike their female counterparts, do not typically handle domestic duties, which allows them to concentrate fully on their careers. Not only this but also she said that they do not face challenges such as childbirth, pregnancy, or parenting, responsibilities that often fall to women.

Seshadri believes these factors help explain why actors like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Amitabh Bachchan remain active in the industry. She also noted that people continue to appreciate these actors, which is a crucial factor.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Seshadri also acted in films like Damini, Hero, Ghatak: Lethal, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Shahenshah, Jurm, Aadmi Khilona Hai, Parivaar, Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj, and more.

