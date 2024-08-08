‘Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jeetendra don’t have to worry about childbirth, pregnancy,’ says Meenakshi Seshadri as she talks about why heroes are still going strong

Meenakshi Seshadri, a renowned actress from the 1980s and 1990s, known for her impressive range, collaborated with top stars of the era, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Rajesh Khanna, and Vinod Khanna. In a recent interview, she explained why male actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra continue to be active in the industry well into their later years. She noted that they do not face the same challenges as female actors, such as dealing with childbirth, pregnancy, or child-rearing responsibilities. “They don’t have to worry about childbirth or pregnancy, or raising children,” she said.

For the unversed, in 1996, Meenakshi Seshadri stepped away from acting to focus on her personal life and moved to the USA. At 60, she is now gearing up for a comeback in films.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Seshadri explored reasons behind the longevity of male actors' careers. She noted that male stars, unlike their female counterparts, do not typically handle domestic duties, which allows them to concentrate fully on their careers. Besides this, they do not face challenges such as childbirth, pregnancy, or parenting, responsibilities that often fall to women. Seshadri believes these factors help explain why actors like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Amitabh Bachchan remain active in the industry. She also noted that people continue to appreciate these actors, which is a crucial factor.

Meenakshi Seshadri is preparing to return to acting after a 27-year hiatus. In a recent interview with ETimes, the 60-year-old actress expressed curiosity about the types of roles she might be offered. She mentioned that contemporary filmmakers will likely want to understand her current persona and artistic expression before crafting a script for her.

