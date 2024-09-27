Meet actor who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, worked with Aamir Khan, became national crush but left industry after 20 consecutive flops

Meet the actor who was a prominent figure in the 90s and made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and later starring with Aamir Khan. She quickly became a national crush, delivering several successful films. Despite her early achievements, a series of setbacks led her to step away from the industry after facing multiple box office disappointments.

Have you figured it out yet? The actress in question is none other than Ayesha Jhulka, a celebrated name in the Hindi film industry during the 1990s. Although she was initially set to launch her career in Sunny Deol's Narsimha, she was replaced by Urmila Matondkar due to differences with producer Kumar Mangat.

Ayesha ultimately made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the 1991 film Kurbaan, which became a tremendous box office hit and catapulted her to stardom overnight. This success paved the way for her subsequent hit with Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Ayesha Jhulka captured the hearts of the nation after her enchanting performance alongside Aamir Khan in the romantic anthem Pehla Nasha from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

This timeless track, which remains immensely popular today, features music by the talented duo Jatin-Lalit, lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, and vocals by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. In addition to this iconic song, Ayesha solidified her status as a leading actress of the era with a series of successful films, including Khiladi, Waqt Hamara Hai, Chachi 420, and Masoom, all released within that memorable decade.

Ayesha Jhulka's career reached remarkable heights during her early years in the industry. However, at the pinnacle of her success, her trajectory took a downturn following the release of a film that marked the beginning of her decline. In 1993, she appeared alongside Mithun Chakraborty in Dalaal, which unfortunately turned out to be a significant box office failure.

After that, Ayesha only achieved success with just a few films, while most of her subsequent projects flopped. Despite a hit with Chachi 420, she faced an unfortunate streak of 20 consecutive failures. Her last theatrical release, the romantic action thriller Genius in 2018, also met with disappointment, prompting her exit from Bollywood.

Although Ayesha had stepped away from the big screen for some time, she made a comeback in 2022 with her OTT debut in the suspense drama series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video. In 2023, she featured in the family comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply on the same platform.

