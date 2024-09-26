Salman Khan’s on-screen father Rajeev Verma from Maine Pyaar Kia admits actor has not changed at all; ‘wo bachcha abhi bhi waise…’

Salman Khan is among the most beloved actors in the industry and is known for always showing respect to his co-stars, both on and off-screen. Recently, actor Rajeev Verma, who portrayed his on-screen father in the classic Maine Pyar Kiya, shared that Khan remained unchanged over the years and continues to be the same person he was back then. He added that "Wo baccha abhi bhi waisa he hai".

In a chat with Vistaar News, when asked if the veteran actor meets Salman, Rajeev said, “Zikr nahi karte lekin wo bachcha abhi bhi waise hi hai. Ye cheez usme hai aur khas taur se humare Madhya Pradesh ke logo me hai. Wo apne buzurgo aur seniors ka abhi bhi us tarah se izzat karte hain. Aur wo abhi bhi kabhi kabhi mulaqat ho jaati hai.

(We don't talk about Maine Pyar Kiya anymore when we meet, but Salman is still the same kid. This quality is in him, especially among people from Madhya Pradesh. They still respect their elders and seniors in the same way. I still get to meet Salman occasionally).”

Rajeev brought up Madhya Pradesh (MP) as a reference since both he and Salman share roots in the state. While Salman was born in Indore, which is also his father Salim Khan's birthplace, Rajeev hails from Narmadapuram, MP.

Rajeev has appeared in several well-known Hindi films, including Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kya Kehna, Koi... Mil Gaya, Chalte Chalte, Aarakshan, among others.

Salman was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as pivotal characters. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra and was part of YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and War.

Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. Khan is currently busy shooting for the same. It is produced by Sajd Nadiadwala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal. Sikandar will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025. For updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

