EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Jhulka RECOUNTS being replaced in Narsimha: I was hurt as I didn't know the reason

In another part of our spotlight interview, we asked Ayesha Jhulka if she was ever replaced in any movies and about the competition back then. Ayesha starred in many blockbusters like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

Ayesha Jhulka made an impressive debut in the late 1980s and went on to feature in blockbuster movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Himmatwala, among others. The actress took a sabbatical from the movies after 2010. In the first part of our interview, she admitted that it was her choice to stay away from movies that she didn't find appealing. Now, in another part of our spotlight interview, we asked Ayesha if she was ever replaced in any movies and about the competition back then. Excerpts below:

Was there any time when you were replaced in a movie, sometimes without even being informed about it?

Hota hai. For example, I had signed a film called Narsimha with N Chandra and I had done the muharat too. That was my initial stage before Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Suddenly, I got a call from the production saying that I am no longer part of the film as I was replaced with no reason given whatsoever. Of course, it hurt me then because I had not even started but immediately by god's grace within 3 months, I signed Jo Jeeta, so it covered up everything. My family has been my strength always so they just pulled me through. At that age, in fact, you don't have that kind of mindset. People today at a very early age are overambitious. In our times, I was never was over-ambitious, I would just take everything in my stride and do my best.

I just liked dancing and acting, I just enjoyed that. That is the reason why I was able to say NO in many instances because it is very difficult to say no when money is good, fame is coming in. But, I wanted a break and did not want to get stuck in the rat race. Then I saw the things are changing and it is not the kind of work I want to do, I stepped back and wanted to enjoy my other life and made the most of it.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Julka (@julka.ayesha) on Jul 19, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

But in retrospect do you regret not doing any film or being told something nasty during your initial days?

Yes, but like I said.. jo meri kismat ka hai woh mujhe mil gaya. There is no end to wanting more. Momentary of course, you might feel 'oh this film I should have got, or oh I was shortlisted for this.' If you really see, so many times I had to refuse films. What do you call that? I had to say no to big banners and big films. A film like Roza which I had got but I had to say no because I couldn't adjust the dates. There was no point in regretting it. Even Phool Aur Kaante, I was offered the film, it is not like they didn't take me, It was me who said no because I had no dates. So whose fault is that? So, it was always a give and take. Sometimes, you would feel bad but that was just momentary.

I had to say no to big banners and big films. A film like Roza which I had got but I had to say no because I couldn't adjust the dates Ayesha

Narsimha stayed with me because that was when I had just begun and I did not know why I was replaced. There have been times when I had heard the script and things were finalised but then something would happen and I was replaced but to be very honest, I was younger, I did not think so much. I had great support from my parents as well. This is the difference today, in those times, 1 out of 10 people would be without their family and do everything on their own and now out of 10, 9 do this where you don't have any backing, everybody is struggling on their own. So, I think you need great emotional support to have your back for any profession, forget just this. There will be ups and downs in every profession, there is so much of politics in the corporate world, what do you do about that?

She continued...

And if you don't experience failures, you won't understand success. It's been so many years and we were so young, that I don't remember but yes, I do remember I would feel bad for some time if I read something about myself in articles or someone passed a comment. But to be honest, this industry has given me a lot, and I am very grateful to it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×