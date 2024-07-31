Meet actor who made blockbuster debut with Shah Rukh Khan, worked with Akshay and Salman but her life turned upside down after fatal accident

An actress who began her career with immense promise, capturing hearts with her debut film, soon found her path diverted by an unexpected turn of fate. Just as she was rising, a tragic accident abruptly halted her momentum.

Despite showing great potential and being poised for a flourishing career, the accident left her unable to sustain her presence in the industry. Her once bright future was overshadowed by the challenges of recovery and the industry's fast pace, leaving her dreams shattered.

Today, we take a look at the story of actress Mahima Chaudhry, who was once a prominent figure in Bollywood. Throughout her career, she worked with nearly every major star in the industry. However, after a severe accident, she has remained absent from the big screen.

Mahima Chaudhry's big Bollywood debut

The actress began her career with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pardes in 1997. She later starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Dil Kya Kare. Mahima gained further recognition for her role in Dhadkan, where she appeared with Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty.

She once again showcased her talent opposite Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 420, captivating audiences with her brilliant performances.

Additionally, Mahima shared the screen with some of the industry's biggest names, including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Hema Malini.

When Mahima Chaudhry met with a fatal accident

Mahima Chaudhry was one of the 3,000 applicants for Pardes that helped her make her Bollywood debut, but it wasn’t until she changed her name that she landed her first film.

Subhash Ghai, the director of Pardes, was specifically looking for an actress whose name started with the letter 'M'. This led Mahima to change her name from Ritu Chaudhry to Mahima Chaudhry.

It was in 1999 when Mahima was busy shooting for Dil Kya Kare. During the filming, she had a serious car accident when her vehicle collided with a truck, leaving her severely injured with about 67 glass shards in her face.

Her struggles didn’t end there, as she also faced a battle with cancer and endured a difficult divorce. However, after a long hiatus, Mahima Chaudhry is set to make a powerful comeback to the silver screen with the movie Emergency.

