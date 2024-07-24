Meet actor who worked with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt in cult movies, but ended up becoming a part of Brahmakumaris

In Bollywood, some actors begin their careers with promising roles and collaborate with major stars, yet fail to achieve lasting stardom. Despite impressive debuts and high-profile projects, they often struggle to maintain visibility and secure consistent roles, highlighting the unpredictable nature of success in the film industry.

Today, we take a look at Gracy Singh's story, who was once a prominent actress in Bollywood. She worked alongside nearly every major star during her career. However, in recent years, she has been missing from the big screen.

Following her successful performances in films like Lagaan and Munnabhai MBBS, Gracy moved to television but was unable to retain her former stardom and now is a part of a spiritual community.

Gracy Singh's big Bollywood break and fame

Singh’s acting career began with the 1997 TV serial Amanat. In 1999, she appeared in the Bengali film Sundori Bou. She made her Bollywood debut with Tu Tu Tu alongside Nana Patekar and Suniel Shetty and her major breakthrough came when she starred opposite Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan.

Following Lagaan, Gracy worked in several successful Hindi and Telugu films. Her role of Chinki in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, continues to be cherished by audiences. She also appeared in Punjabi films like Lakh Pardesi Hoye and the Malayalam film Loudspeaker, directed by Jayaraj.

Although she gained stardom with Lagaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., the actress struggled to maintain her success. After a series of unsuccessful films, she eventually exited the industry.

Here's what Gracy Singh does now

In 2013, Gracy Singh became a member of the Brahmakumaris and engaged in numerous events with the organization. Reports suggest that Singh revealed in one of her interviews that she feels at peace after joining Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University.

Singh was last seen in 2020 in the TV serial Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, which was a sequel to Santoshi Maa. Despite her absence from films, she stays active on social media.

The Lagaan actress, who is also a trained Bharatnatyam and Odissi dancer, frequently posts dance videos on her social media.

