Meet actor who aspired to be aeronautical engineer, became Bollywood star, felt cornered, but turned it into stunning career revival

Today, the spotlight is on one of the biggest global stars, Priyanka Chopra, whose career journey has been anything but conventional. Before venturing into acting, she had different aspirations.

Before being crowned Miss World and becoming a star, Chopra dreamed of becoming an aeronautical engineer. However, it was her brother who enrolled her in the Miss India pageant, which ultimately changed the entire course of her career and put her dream of joining NASA on hold.

Her rise wasn't easy; Priyanka faced her fair share of struggles in the early days of her career. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, she entered the Bollywood industry, where she quickly became one of the most talented and sought-after actresses. However, she had to work hard to prove herself and carve out a space in an industry dominated by established stars.

Chopra’s Bollywood career has been nothing short of remarkable, with her delivering exceptional performances across a wide range of genres. She made her breakthrough in 2003 with Andaaz. Over the years, she starred in a string of hits like Don and Don 2, where she showcased her action chops alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In Fashion, she impressed critics and audiences alike with her portrayal of a model struggling with the pressures of the fashion industry. In Barfi!, she portrayed an autistic woman, earning widespread acclaim.

Other notable performances include her portrayal of Kashibai in the epic Bajirao Mastani, the titular role in Mary Kom, and a strong-willed police officer in Jai Gangaajal.

In 2015, Priyanka made a bold move by crossing over to Hollywood—a decision that would change the course of her career. The actress also candidly shared that she felt cornered in the Bollywood industry and that some people had issues with her. She went on to star in the American TV series Quantico, which became a hit and earned her critical acclaim.

Priyanka's shift to Hollywood wasn’t without challenges, but she quickly became one of the most recognizable names in entertainment worldwide.

Today, she's not only a successful actress but also a producer, philanthropist, and businesswoman, recognized for her versatility and ability to break barriers in both the Indian and international entertainment industries. Chopra is married to singer and actor Nick Jonas, and the duo has a beautiful daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Citadel Season 2, Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan, and an untitled film with Mahesh Babu.

