EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4; Filming begins early 2026

On March 28, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hrithik Roshan is taking over the baton from his father, Rakesh Roshan, and will be directing the most awaited superhero film of Indian Cinema – Krrish 4. We also informed our readers that the Roshan’s are partnering with Aditya Chopra spearheaded YRF for Krrish 4, and the two giants plan to make a superhero film that competes with the global standards but are sticking to the roots of Indian Cinema. Ever since, there have been speculations around the casting of this superhero franchise. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Krrish 4 will mark the return of Priyanka Chopra and the actress will get back to playing the part of Priya.

According to sources close to the development, Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra have locked Priyanka Chopra to play the female lead of Krrish. “Hrithik, and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth instalment. The actress was bowled over by the vision of Hrithik Roshan to take the franchise forward, and was ecstatic to see him take over the challenges of directing the film,” revealed a source.

The pre-production work of Krrish 4 is going on in full swing at YRF, with a YFX team working on the pre-viz of this superhero epic. Hrithik on the other hand is closely working with his team of writers, as also Aditya Chopra on fine-tuning the script of Krrish 4. “There are some projects which are designed keeping VFX in mind, but Krrish 4 is a film where the inception of VFX stems from the story, which is magical. Pun intended,” the source added.

Krrish 4 is scheduled to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026, and the casting is presently underway. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the fourth instalment of THE franchise will also mark the return of Jadoo to the world after 23 years, and the entire team is confident to deliver a cinematic experience like never before to the Indian cinema-going audience. Krrish 4 will be among the costliest films of Indian Cinema, and will mark the return of Hrithik Roshan as superhero Krrish on the big screen after 14 years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

