Siddharth birthday Gauri Khan Tamannaah Bhatia Ranveer Allahbadia Kesari Chapter 2 Advance Bookings Jaat, Sunny Deol Jaat Box Office Nazriya Nazim Allu Arjun Jaat Box Office

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Citadel Gets 2026 Release Window; Here's How It Will Merge With Honey Bunny And Diana

Amazon's Citadel returns in 2026 with stories from spin-offs Honey Bunny and Diana merged into Season 2, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Sakina Kaukawala
Written by Sakina Kaukawala , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Apr 17, 2025 | 07:57 AM GMT | 11K
(Image Courtesy: YouTube)
Priyanka Chopra (via YouTube/Prime Video)

Season 2 of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, will premiere globally in the second quarter of 2026, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed. Along with the release window, the studio revealed that the international spin-offs Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) will no longer continue as separate series. Instead, their stories will be folded into Season 2 of the main Citadel series.

Advertisement

This marks a shift in Amazon’s earlier plans to create a franchise with independent international chapters. Despite the success of both Honey Bunny and Diana, the company has decided to consolidate everything into one global storyline, as reported by Variety.

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

While both spin-offs received strong viewership, Honey Bunny was Prime Video’s most-watched title globally during its debut weekend in November, and Diana had the best launch for an Italian original on the platform in October, Amazon has chosen not to continue them independently.

Sanders said that although the successful and widely enjoyed international chapters would not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel would be their most exhilarating yet.

Amazon shared the Season 2 logline, which reads, “One month after the events of the first season, we find our Citadel spies underground, as they’re being hunted by Manticore agents around the world. They’re pulled out of hiding to join forces with a new team of unconventional spies when Manticore’s Brazilian billionaire Paulo Braga threatens to unleash a cataclysmic piece of technology, built by Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick, into the world.”

Advertisement

Sanders said that viewers could expect high-stakes storytelling, new additions to the cast, and bold, cinematic ambition. He also mentioned that the new season would deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason, and Orlick as they face the relentless force of Manticore.

Which part of Citadel are you most excited to see in Season 2?
Nadia and Mason’s return
Manticore’s new global threat
The Honey Bunny and Diana crossover

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2: When and Where to Stream Upcoming Episode of HBO Series

Credits: Variety
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala
Sakina Kaukawala
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Sakina is an accomplished content writer with nearly two years of professional experience working at...

Advertisement

Latest Articles