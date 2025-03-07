Did Priyanka Chopra sell four luxury flats in Mumbai worth massive amount of Rs 16.17 crore? Here’s what we know

In the latest update related to Priyanka Chopra, it has been reported that the Desi Girl has sold her four luxury apartments in Mumbai—including a jodi unit for Rs. 16.17 crore in the city’s Andheri West area. According to documents accessed by IndexTap, the four apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project.

A Hindustan Times report stated that three flats are located on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor in the project Oberoi Sky Gardens in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West in Mumbai.

Spread across an area of 1075 sq ft (built-up area), the agreement value of the first apartment located on the 18th floor is Rs. 3.45 crore and comes with one car parking. The reports claim that the buyer has paid a stamp duty of Rs. 17.26 lakh.

The agreement value for the second apartment located on the 18th floor is Rs. 2.85 crore, which comes with one car parking space. The buyer is said to have paid Rs. 14.25 lakh for the apartment with a built-up area of 885 sq ft.

Furthermore, the documents showed that the third apartment was sold for Rs 3.52 crore. It is located on the 19th floor and is spread across an area of 1100 sq ft. for which a stamp duty of Rs. 21.12 lakh was paid.

Lastly, a Jodi flat, which is the fourth apartment, is located on the 18th and 19th floors. Sold for Rs. 6.35 crore, it is spread across an area of 1985 sq ft., for which a stamp duty of Rs. 31.75 lakh was paid for the deal. These flats come with two parking spaces. The documents were registered on March 3, 2025.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, co-starring Mahesh Babu, titled SSMB29. The movie is reportedly planned as a two-part venture, with shooting expected to continue until 2026.

The first installment is anticipated to be released in 2027, while the second part may arrive in 2029. Just a couple of days back, a picture of the gigantic set in Hyderabad had taken the internet by storm, featuring structures of temples and ghats resembling those in Varanasi being constructed.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times and IndexTap. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.