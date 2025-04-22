Akshay Kumar sells office space in Lower Parel for whopping Rs 8 crore; here’s how much profit he earned

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold his commercial property in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for Rs 8 crore, as per official property registration records. Kumar had initially bought the space in December 2020 for Rs 4.85 crore, earning a profit of approximately 65% on the sale.

The office unit, situated in One Place Lodha, was officially registered in April 2025, based on documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) reviewed by Square Yards.

Advertisement

The office unit spans a carpet area of 106.56 square meters (approximately 1,146.88 square feet) and comes with two dedicated car parking spots. As per IGR records, the transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 48 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.

An analysis by Square Yards of property documents from the Inspector General of Registration shows that the space, originally acquired by Akshay Kumar in December 2020 for Rs 4.85 crore, was recently sold for Rs 8 crore, marking a notable 65% rise in value.

Lower Parel, a prominent area in Mumbai, is known for its high-end residential and commercial properties, offering excellent connectivity to key business districts like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

According to Square Yards' review of IGR property registration documents, several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Amish Tripathi, and Manoj Bajpayee, are also property owners in the Lower Parel area.

According to RERA, One Place Lodha, a commercial development by Macrotech Developers Limited, covers 1.08 acres and provides office spaces ranging from 179 sq. ft. to 27,392 sq. ft. Square Yards' Data Intelligence reveals that between May 2024 and April 2025, there were 8 transactions registered at One Place Lodha, with a total transaction value of Rs 618 crore. The average property price in the project stands at Rs 48,000 per sq. ft.

Advertisement

In recent months, Akshay Kumar has sold real estate worth over Rs 100 crore in Mumbai, including three apartments totaling over Rs 15 crore in Oberoi Sky City, located in the Borivali area.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Kesari: Chapter 2, which is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire: One Man’s Fight For The Truth. While the Jallianwala Bagh massacre is widely known, the film sheds light on the legal case that followed.

ALSO READ: Jewel Thief: Kunal Kapoor reveals his favorite movie of co-star Saif Ali Khan and we can't agree more