10 Bajirao Mastani dialogues that make it an epic watch

The 2015 release Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was a celebration of a grand epic love saga. The tale of the historical love story between Bajirao and Mastani was depicted in the most beautiful way, followed by Kashibai's pain, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra, which was equally gut-wrenching. From the magnificent grandeur of sets created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and dramatic sequences with soothing music to hard-hitting performances, it was the Bajirao Mastani dialogues that made it an unforgettable film.

The intensity and conviction with which these dialogues were delivered by the characters made it an even more matchless film, leaving an everlasting impact on the audience. Thus, let's take a look at some of the Bajirao Mastani dialogues in Hindi that resonated with fans at large, anchoring the narrative and bringing nuances to its characters.

10 Bajirao Mastani dialogues that will make you rewatch the film

1. “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi maat de sakti hain”

Topping the list of Bajirao Mastani dialogues has to be the dialogue that introduces the fearless identity of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao. The actor's portrayal of the character, coupled with his conviction, made this particular dialogue a resounding success. He confidently declares, "Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi maat de sakti hain."

2. “Bajirao ki raftaar hi Bajirao ki pehchaan hai”

The next Bajirao Mastani dialogue in Hindi that makes it to our list is another fierce line that boasts of Bajirao's valor. His prowess on the battlefield was credited to his speed, as the dialogue also goes, "Bajirao ki raftaar hi Bajirao ki pehchaan hai."

3. “Ishq, Jo Toofani Dariya Se Bagawat Kar Jaye, Wo Ishq ; Bhare Darbaar Me Jo Duniya Se Lad Jaye, Wo Ishq ; Jo Mehboob Ko Dekhe Toh Khuda Ko Bhul Jaye, Wo Ishq”

This Bajirao Mastani dialogue Deepika Padukone uttered on screen with so much intensity that it comes as no surprise that it became iconic. It is not just a regular dialogue but speaks volumes about the love that Bajirao and Mastani had for each other. Deepika's character had no inhibitions about her unabashed love as she said, "Ishq, jo toofani dariya se bagawat kar jaye, wo ishq; bhare darbaar mein jo duniya se lad jaye, wo ishq; jo mehboob ko dekhe toh Khuda ko bhul jaye, wo ishq."





4. “Aap humse hamari zindagi maang lete hum aapko khushi khushi de dete ... par aapne toh humse hamara guroor cheen liya”

As they rightly say, Bollywood peaked here! It won't be wrong to say that Desi Girl's performance in the film was one of the best performances of her career. One could empathize with Kashibai's pain upon hearing about her husband Bajirao's love for Mastani. The entire sequence is worth applauding, yet Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani dialogue that continues to rule the internet deserves a special mention, as it goes, "Paraye logon se kya shikayat karna? Ghav to apno ke zyada chubhte hain. Afsos to ek hi baat ka hai, Shrimant, aap humse hamari zindagi maang lete hum aapko khushi khushi de dete ... par aapne toh humse hamara guroor cheen liya."



5. “Adhuri Mulakat hi toh phir se milne ka vaada hota hai”

The next one on the list is the adhuri mulakat Bajirao Mastani dialogue that was spoken by Deepika. The initial meetings in a blossoming love make one tempted to meet their loved one more often. In Mastani's style, it is always the incomplete meeting that becomes an excuse for the next meeting. Remember when she told the same thing to Bajirao, "Adhuri mulakat hi toh phir se milne ka vaada hoti hai."

6. “Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai…Ayyashi nahi”

Ranveer Singh's character in the film defended his love for Mastani against the world. The plight of their situation is truly expressed in this love Bajirao Mastani dialogue, as he says, "Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai…Ayyashi nahi."

7. “Kiski talvar par sar rakhon yeh bata do mujhe…Ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe”

The magnum-opus filmmaker ensured every romantic Bajirao Mastani dialogue would have an everlasting impact on the audience. Despite facing criticism from the world, the two remained each other's pillars of strength. It is not right to overlook the most impactful statement Mastani made to defend her love by saying, "Kiski talwar par sar rakhun yeh bata do mujhe…Ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe."



8. “Marathon ke paas dushman jitni daulat ho na ho…Yudh mein bahane ke liye khoon kayi zyada hai”

This Bajirao Mastani dialogue in Hindi continues to live in the audience's hearts. It is another dialogue that was a testament to Bajirao's bravery because he never feared sacrificing his life for his land. He was a proud Maratha, and with utmost belief in his heart prior to the battle, he said, "Marathaon ke paas dushman jitni daulat ho na ho…Yudh mein bahane ke liye khoon kayi zyada hai."

9. “Uski aur Hamari tulna to ho hi nahin sakti. Humne aapke sath Ras Leela jo nahin rachai”

Bajirao Mastani dialogue Priyanka Chopra stole everyone's hearts and has to be on the list. It is again from the scene where she confronted Bajirao and made him realize the pain she endured upon hearing of her husband's love for Mastani. Kashibai surely said a lot with a relatively simple statement by mentioning, "Uski aur hamari tulna to ho hi nahin sakti. Humne aapke sath Ras Leela jo nahin rachai."

10. “Nishana chukka nahin re, rishta beech mein aa gaya”

Can this dialogue be classified as a sad Bajirao Mastani dialogue for the pathos this scene has? It was the scene where Bajirao names some part of his kingdom to his son with Mastani, leading to an argument with his family. Ranveer Singh's Bajirao loses his cool after his brother refers to Mastani as "Rakhail" (mistress), and he aims his knife in anger towards his brother. Bajirao's brother points out he missed the aim, but Bajirao adds to the drama and makes it one of the most poignant scenes by mentioning, "Nishana chukka nahin re, rishta beech mein aa gaya."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creation of opulence in Bajirao Mastani is unparalleled, establishing it as one of the most visually stunning historical period dramas. It is undeniable that the Bajirao Mastani dialogues, flawlessly delivered by the cast, played a crucial role in its success. Without them, Bajirao Mastani would not have achieved the same level of greatness.

